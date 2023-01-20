Plan your 2023 getaway with these top travel deals and discount codes

We’re already three weeks into the new year, and the January blues have us all wishing for warmer weather, dreaming of our next getaway and planning our holidays for the year. Over the past decade, January has become the most popular month for booking holidays, but that’s not just because it’s got us feeling a little blue.

January is said to have some of the best deals when it comes to booking getaways for the rest of the year, with huge names putting on generous sales for early spring vacations or summer holidays with the family. Couple that with the travel industry nearly getting back to normal almost three years after the pandemic began, and it’s no surprise that we’ve seen some juicy travel deals and discount codes ready for you to take advantage of.

So, what are you waiting for? Your dream holiday awaits.

TUI

Whether you’re the type of holiday-maker that prefers a hassle-free all-inclusive package on a faraway Spanish island, or a traveller on a shoestring looking for their next budget holiday, TUI caters to everyone. What’s more, when you use one of our TUI discount codes , you can enjoy up to £300 off your next booking.

Travel Republic

Priding itself on offering holidays around the world at super low prices, Travel Republic has become a hot contender for finding great early bird deals for 2023 and even 2024 holidays. In its generous January sales, you’ll find endless deals for up to 50% off all-inclusive holidays and up to 40% off luxury getaways.

Expedia

From flights to hotels, activities to car rentals, Expedia makes it easy to book a holiday all in one place. Using our Expedia voucher codes , you can get an extra 10% off all bookings made on the app, which can be stacked on top of any current discounts available on the website. Alternatively, become a member to save 20% on last-minute getaways.

Agoda

Head over to this easily-navigatable holiday search engine and book your accommodation, flights and activities in just a few clicks of a button. Choose from a catalogue of 2.5 million properties peppered across 200 countries and get 5% off your next booking using one of our Agoda discount codes .

Barcelo

Hosting more than 250 hotels in top holiday destinations around the world, Barcelo offers up top-notch facilities without breaking the bank. Found everywhere from the Mediterranean to Central America, you’ll find all of the creature comforts you need, plus added extras like private beaches and golf courses. Book now for up to 25% off your next holiday .

Travelodge

If you’re gearing up for a year of city breaks across the UK, Travelodge could be a great choice for your accommodation. With 600 hotels nationwide, they’ll never be a branch too far away; plus, you can guarantee ample parking and breakfast options included with your stay. Take advantage of our exclusive discount code for 5% off your next stay .

Walt Disney World

An institution that needs no explanation, Walt Disney World has become synonymous with family holidays around the world. Book your dream Disney World holiday package for less using one of the current deals and discount codes , and give your little ones the vacation of a lifetime.

First Choice

Search through a wide range of all-inclusive holidays, last-minute deals, luxury getaways, adventure breaks and more when you choose First Choice. In its current seasonal sale, you could save up to £500 on the holiday of your choice. Check out the latest First Choice deals and discount codes now.

For more inspiration for your next adventure and for more money-saving deals, check out all of our top travel deals and discount codes here .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.