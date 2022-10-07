Save BIG in October – this month’s top 5 discount codes and offers

It’s officially autumn! As the days become shorter and the temperatures colder, it’s time to stock up on those autumn essentials. The cost of living is larger than ever, and we’re all looking for ways to save money. So we’ve rounded up the latest October offers from top brands, such as Feelunique , Soak & Sleep and Gousto .

Looking for a new winter coat to keep you cosy? Or perhaps some hearty recipe inspiration to warm you up? We’ve found this month’s best exclusive promo codes so you get the lowest price possible. Check out The Independent voucher codes before you shop, and you’ll be sure to find an amazing deal.

The following exclusive offers are hand-picked by our shopping experts for the biggest and best savings.

Feelunique – 22 per cent off full-price orders

Want to look and feel your best for the party season? Whether feeling good to you means keeping your skin hydrated through the colder weather, or treating yourself to the latest eyeshadow palette from your favourite makeup brand, Feelunique has all your skincare and beauty essentials in one place. And, we’ve got a unique discount code for 22 per cent off full-price orders over £60. What are you waiting for?

Boohoo – 15 per cent off winter clothing

If it’s time to refresh your autumn/winter wardrobe, the start of a new fashion season is the perfect excuse to shop! Luckily, with our exclusive discount code, you’ll get an extra 15 per cent off coats, jackets and knitwear. That means you can look the part and stay cosy without hurting your bank balance. This discount is valid for a limited time only, so be quick.

Soak & Sleep – 25 per cent off orders over £100

If you want luxury bedding at already impressive prices, Soak & Sleep has got you covered. And, you’ll sleep even more comfortably knowing you’ve saved big with our exclusive Soak & Sleep discount code. Whether you need bed linen, premium goose-down pillows or a thick-tog duvet to keep you warm, you can save a huge 25 per cent on orders over £100 . What’s not to love?

Gousto – 65 per cent off your first box (+ more)

There’s nothing quite like the warming feeling of a hearty winter meal. Indulgent beef stew or flavoursome veggie chilli? Whatever your definition of the perfect dinner, Gousto has over 50 delicious recipes to choose from. All perfectly portioned with fresh ingredients. With our exclusive Gousto voucher code, you’ll get 65 per cent off your first box , and 25% off the next two. Now’s the time to give them a try!

NordVPN – 68 per cent off 2-year bundles

Wherever you’re working this autumn, you can be confident that your data is double encrypted and protected with NordVPN. That means you can escape the chilly weather and head to anywhere in the world with a super-fast connection and no worrying about hacking. With our unique NordVPN promo code, you’ll get a huge 68 per cent off the 2-year bundle . Don’t miss out on this one-off offer – redeem it today!

