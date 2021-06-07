Whether you like to listen to music while working from home or want to keep your mind occupied with your favourite podcast while out for a run, a pair of wireless headphones will set you free from the annoying cable that connects you to your phone.

But, the type of wireless headphones you invest in will depend on what you want to use them for. While earbuds and overhead styles are great for wearing at home, sporty types and those who are constantly on-the-go will benefit from a pair that share a wire which runs around the back of your neck and links right ear to left.

These in-ear headphones connect wirelessly to your smartphone using Bluetooth and, while they offer the greatest freedom, finding a pair that delivers on convenience without compromising on audio quality doesn’t come cheap.

If you’re looking to upgrade your audio experience, now is the time – we’ve found a pair that deliver on comfort, fit and sound for a fraction of the normal price.

Right now, Amazon is offering an impressive saving on Sennheiser momentum 2.0 in-ear wireless headphones. The model usually costs £169.99, but the retailer currently has a whopping 56 per cent off the headphones, meaning they will set you back just £75.

Whatever your motivation for investing in a new pair, this is a deal too good to miss, so make sure to snap yours up before the offer ends.

Sennheiser momentum 2.0 in-ear wireless headphones: Was £169.99, now £75, Amazon.co.uk – Buy now

The momentum in-ear wireless headphones combine great sound quality and powerful bass with easy portability.

With a sleek, ergonomic design, these earphones deliver wireless hi-fi sound using Bluetooth. They also have one-touch pairing, which ensures they connect seamlessly to any smart device.

If you like to go for long walks, you don’t need to worry about these headphones lasting – they have an impressive 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

Because a snug fit is so crucial for easy listening, and our ears are all very different shapes and sizes, Sennheiser also includes four sets of earbuds so you can achieve maximum comfort.

One customer praised the headphones for their ability to deliver crisp and clean audio quality, saying: “I noticed more detail from my songs than I ever did before, which is always a good sign. Audio is really crisp and instruments such as cymbals, strings and piano are more vibrant, like they're being played live.”

While we can’t vouch for this exact model, a similar pair featured in our round-up of the best headphones for running, with the reviewer saying they were impressed by their performance.

Speaking of the Mpow sports earbuds (£22.99, Amazon), our reviewer said: “[With] simple, no fuss controls that don’t require much instruction, they come in a neat round case that zips up, with multiple bud sizes to get the closest fit and a charger wire that can be plugged into any USB port or plug.

“These deliver impressively rich sound and clarity, and you can take calls with them, but our testers did experience some interference, so wouldn't recommend them for long chats on the phone. But with up to 12 hours of playback, these headphones are comfortable enough to wear all day long and stay put for the most part with over-ear hooks.”

