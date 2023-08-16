Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As with many home appliances, picking a vacuum cleaner is not always so straight forward. There are cordless models, upright, robot and handheld designs, and all of them promise to better your cleaning experience – but for unrestricted and convenient cleaning, you may want to go cordless.

While these cordless models do tend to be more expensive than their tethered counterparts, there are benefits to cutting the cord – wires won’t get caught on the furniture which makes them easier to manoeuvre, for example – and luckily, the price of a cordless model from Shark is now reduced by £200.

While we haven’t tested this exact model before, two similar cordless vacuum cleaners from Shark landed a spot in our roundup of the best, with one nabbing the top spot, in part for its dreamy suction power on both carpet and hard floor.

Now priced at £249.99 when it would usually set shoppers back £449.99, the Shark’s anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner boasts features including up to an 80 minute run-time, so you can clean at a leisurely pace without worrying about running out of charge.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Shark vacuum cleaner saving including features highlights.

Shark anti hair wrap cordless vacuum, double battery: Was £449.99, now £249.99. Sharkclean.co.uk

(Shark)

To keep cleaning performance as its best, this model features the brand’s anti hair wrap technology, designed to prevent short and long hair from getting caught up in the brushroll. Our top pick in our edit of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, received high praise for this technology, when they found no “pet hair, clothing fluff or larger than usual objects came close to getting stuck in the brush”.

More standout features to note include the boost trigger for adding some extra cleaning oomph, while you can expect help from the LED headlights when it comes to seeing dust. When testing a similar model in our round-up of cordless vacuum cleaners, we found that these LED headlights helped with “cleaning staircases or car upholstery.”

Lending it to compact storage and cleaning otherwise awkward areas, the wand is flexible. Plus, if you want to lose some heft and go handheld, you can easily switch to handheld mode so that reaching high areas or cleaning car seats becomes less of a hassle. Boasing up to 80 minute of run-time, it’s also designed to prevent dust and allergens from releasing back into your home.

