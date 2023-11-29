Tefal’s air fryer is reduced by nearly 50% at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no denying that air fryers are a hugely popular kitchen appliance, and for good reason too. If you’re yet to invest in one, now’s the time to do it because we’ve just spotted a discount you’re not going to want to miss. Amazon has slashed the price of this Tefal model by nearly 50 per cent.

Investing in leading brands like Tefal can be a markedly expensive affair when it comes to trending kitchen gadgets, so this saving of £100 on the multi-purpose culinary gadget is well worth considering while you can.

Boasting more than one cooking function (well, nine, actually) the discounted air fryer is also wildly capacious – we’re talking 11l, which should be roomy enough for eight portions. To decide whether it’s worth a spot in your kitchen, here’s everything you need to know.

Read more: The best air fryers for cooking delicious dinners

Tefal EasyFry nine-in-one air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £​​119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we haven’t tested the EasyFry nine-in-one air fryer oven before at IndyBest, it certainly appears to be an all-singing, all-dancing appliance that has you covered for a wide range of cooking methods.

From ​​baking cakes to dehydrating fruit and toasting nuts, it seems it can complete any kitchen task. It even houses a rotisserie spike to cook an entire chicken in less than an hour. Meanwhile, the grill plate, which is said to take on everything from steaks and skewers to corn on the cob, is billed for creating barbeque-esque meals that look like the real deal.

Without needing to turn on the oven for all this, you should be able to rustle up dinners much more quickly too, while also saving up up to 70 per cent in energy costs. The viewing window should make it easier to keep an eye on your food as it cooks, while the roomy 11l capacity sounds ideal for serving up meals for larger households, with enough space to whip up eight portions, all in one go.

