Easter eggs have improved this year. Supermarkets are finally nailing it with their own brand flavours (think Waitrose’s croissant Easter egg), while luxury chocolatiers and high street boutiques such as Hotel Chocolat impress with high-quality chocolate. Household favourites like Cadbury, Kinder and Mars continue to go from strength to strength.

If, like us, you are looking to save yourself some money, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are some impressive Easter egg deals. And we’ve even done the hard work for you, compiling a list of the best offers out there. In our list, we’ve thought about all tastes and price points – classic milk, caramels, nutty chocolate, vegan choices and even options fit for a family egg hunt. But just like an egg hunt, you need to be fast – these deals won’t be around for long.

The best Easter egg deals for April 2025 are:

Waitrose toffee ribbon Easter egg: Was £8, now £6.40, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Creamy milk chocolate is given a satisfying bite with the addition of crunchy toffee pieces in this Easter egg. While we are yet to taste-test this for ourselves, it sounds like a great pick for those with a sweet tooth. Ahead of Easter weekend, you can save 20 per cent on it.

Happi oat milk chocolate salted honeycomb egg: Was £10, now £8, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Happi )

Don’t worry - we also have a great deal for all the vegan and dairy-free chocolate lovers out there. This oat milk chocolate egg is now 20 per cent off. With a salty-sweet honeycomb flavour, this one is sure to have you going back for seconds.

Ferrero Rocher milk chocolate and hazelnut large Easter egg: Was £17, now £12.50, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Another egg that would make a delicious gift this Easter is this large number from Ferrero Rocher. Made of a delicious milk chocolate and hazelnut shell, it contains six iconic Ferrero Rocher truffles hidden inside. Snap it up now while there’s more than 20 per cent off.

Rowntree’s Random incredible egg: Was £12, now £9, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Roundtrees )

For the ultimate sugar high this Easter, why not try the Rowntrees’s Randoms Easter egg? A delicious combination of milk chocolate and fruity sweets means you can enjoy the best of both worlds and do it for less with more than 20 per cent off at Waitrose.

Asda orange and ginger dark chocolate egg: Was £9.98, now £7.98, Asda.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Dark chocolate lovers will love this tried and tested offering from Asda. This egg comes flavoured with Valencia orange oil and flecks of candied orange and ginger. In their review of the best Easter eggs of 2025, our tester found that it “tastes and looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.” You can save more, too - there is now an additional 20 per cent off.

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Belgian milk chocolate tiramisu XL Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

Nectar cardholders can save on the Easter egg that took the top spot in our review. The chocolate tiramisu egg impressed our expert thanks to its excellent taste, great value and its use of Rainforest Alliance chocolate. In her review, food expert Emma Henderson found that it “really sets itself apart” from everything else she’d tried.

Tesco Finest 48 per cent Cote d'Ivoire dark milk Easter egg: Was £12, now £6, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

A Tesco Clubcard means you can now save more than 50 per cent on the price of this tried-and-tested egg. This was named the best dark milk egg in our review. “The chocolate is super smooth, decadent and moreish, and strikes a great balance between creamy milk and dark chocolate,” noted our writer.

Lindt Lindor milk chocolate egg with assorted truffles: Was £20, now £15, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lindt )

Who doesn’t love a Lindt truffle at Easter? Well, now you can love it for less. Sainsbury's Nectar card holders can save £5 off this expensive Lindt Easter egg and assorted truffles. With 25 per cent off, smooth, creamy Belgian chocolate is just a click away.

Terry's chocolate orange truffle Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Terry's Chocolate Orange )

Terry’s chocolate orange may be synonymous with Christmas, but it seems wrong to confine all that deliciousness to just one month. This landed in our review of the best Easter eggs, with our expert describing the truffles that were hidden inside as incredibly “moreish”. Now 20 per cent off at Ocado.

Cadbury pack of 48 creme eggs: Was £36, now £32.16, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

They’re favourites for a reason – Cadbury creme eggs are among the best things about Easter. The classic Cadbury chocolate forms an egg shape that’s filled with a silky soft, gooey fondant, with the result being one of the most iconic chocolate treats. If you can never get enough of these bites of heaven, stock up with a whopping 48 eggs, thanks to this Amazon deal.

Lindt white chocolate gold bunny: Was £4.25, now £3.48, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

We couldn’t talk about Easter chocolate without including the famous Lindt gold bunny. This little cutie is now available in white and dark chocolate, salted caramel, and classic milk. Lindt’s creamy, rich Swiss chocolate is a must each Easter, and a discounted bunny is even sweeter.

Tesco raisin and biscuit chocolate egg: Was £10, now £6, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Different from the classic, smooth texture you’ll find with most Easter eggs, Tesco’s own-brand raisin and biscuit chocolate egg is filled with crunchy and chewy pieces that mix with the milk chocolate. The chocolate has The Rainforest Alliance seal of approval, and the egg is now 40 per cent off with a Tesco Clubcard.

Cadbury dairy milk fruit and nut ultimate egg: Was £15.50, now £11.75, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

It doesn’t get much more quintessentially English than Cadbury’s fruit and nut. Now put it in the form of an Easter Egg and you’ve got a recipe for success, especially when there is an extra 20 per cent off up for grabs too.

