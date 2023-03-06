The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s chocolate Curly the cockapoo is bound to melt hearts this Easter
Made with milk chocolate, Curly is paw-fect for pup-lovers
While egg-shaped versions of our favourite chocolate bars are a fail-safe choice for Easter, we can always count on Marks & Spencer when it comes to pushing the boat out with some seasonal chocolate creations.
Joining the likes of the retailer’s resident sweet-treat characters and supermarket celebs Percy the pig and Colin the caterpillar, the retailer is now gearing up for Easter with a range of whimsical chocolate characters that look almost too adorable to eat – we said almost, mind.
One furry face that’s bound to have dog-lovers and chocoholics smiling and cooing in the Easter-treats section is a certain chocolate pooch – a cockapoo who goes by the name of Curly. We would take an educated guess that this is owing to the canine’s intricately curly coat, which is made of mottled milk chocolate.
The adorable chocolate pooch is available to pick up online or in store alongside a range of equally amusing characters and interesting finds, such as Walter the sausage dog (£6, Ocado.com) and Chocosaurus Rex, some fried egg “choccorn” and a blonde chocolate carrot covered in real gold leaf (£9, Ocado.com).
Whether a fun surprise for kids to find during an Easter egg hunt or a gift for the devoted dog-lover in your life, here is everything we know about the chocolate canine.
M&S Curly the cockapoo: £6, Ocado.com
Look closely, and you’ll see Curly the cockapoo has plenty of details to admire – from an intricately curly coat and sweet pink nose to a collar with a bone name tag. And all of this has been made entirely from chocolate that has been produced with responsibly sourced cocoa. Our four-legged friend Curly is hollow and comes housed in an equally sweet carry case that is plastic-free – like all of M&S’s Easter egg packaging this year.
M&S Chocosaurus Rex: £6, Ocado.com
The the aptly named “Chocosaurus” is the perfect choice for dino-obsessed little ones. With a hollow milk chocolate shell covered with engraved scales and a row of sharp teeth, Chocosaurus Rex comes complete with beady, white-chocolate eyes and is bound to induce squeals of excitement when discovered during an Easter egg hunt.
M&S Chickita the chicken: £6, Ocado.com
While we haven’t cracked into this selection of chocolate treats ourselves, Marks and Spencer describes Chickita as “hen-believably tasty”. With a yellow beak and milk chocolate feathers, the chicken is also made with responsibly sourced chocolate in plastic-free packaging.
M&S Walter the sausage dog: £6, Ocado.com
After winning our hearts for the first time in 2021, Walter the sausage dog is back and as adorable as ever. Made with milk chocolate, Walter the dachshund has a hollow centre and features dark-chocolate eyes and mouth and comes in his own carry case.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on chocolate, try the links below:
Toblerone has launched its first Easter egg – here’s where to buy yours