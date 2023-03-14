Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While egg-shaped versions of our favourite chocolate bars are a fail-safe choice for Easter, we can always count on Marks & Spencer when it comes to pushing the boat out with some seasonal chocolate creations.

Joining the likes of the retailer’s resident sweet-treat characters and supermarket celebs Percy the pig and Colin the caterpillar, the retailer is now gearing up for Easter with a range of whimsical chocolate characters that look almost too adorable to eat – we said almost, mind.

One furry face that’s bound to have dog-lovers and chocoholics smiling and cooing in the Easter-treats section is a certain chocolate pooch – a cockapoo who goes by the name of Curly. We would take an educated guess that this is owing to the canine’s intricately ​​curly coat, which is made of marbled milk and white chocolate.

The Easter pup is available to buy online or in store alongside a range of equally amusing characters and interesting finds, such as Walter the sausage dog (£6, Ocado.com) and Chocosaurus Rex, a blonde chocolate carrot covered in real gold leaf (£9, Ocado.com) and a dairy-free, vegan Easter bunny named Charlie (£6, Ocado.com).

Whether a fun surprise for kids to find during an Easter egg hunt or a gift for the devoted dog-lover in your life, here is everything we know about the chocolate canine.

M&S Curly the cockapoo: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Look closely, and you’ll see Curly the cockapoo has plenty of details to admire – from an intricately curly coat and sweet pink nose to a collar with a bone name tag. And all of this has been made entirely from chocolate that has been produced with responsibly sourced cocoa. Our four-legged friend Curly is hollow and comes housed in an equally sweet carry case that is plastic-free – like all of M&S’s Easter egg packaging this year.

Buy now

M&S made without Charlie the bunny: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S )

One of the sweetest looking Easter bunnies we ever did see, M&S’s made without Charlie the bunny is an entirely vegan option bound to hop into many a shopping basket this Easter. Complete with adorable features which make them (almost) too cute to crack into, Charlie the bunny is a completely dairy-free option made with cocoa and cocoa butter with a scrumptious looking marbled finish.

Buy now

(M&S)

The the aptly named “Chocosaurus” is the perfect choice for dino-obsessed little ones. With a hollow milk chocolate shell covered with engraved scales and a row of sharp teeth, Chocosaurus Rex comes complete with beady, white-chocolate eyes and is bound to induce squeals of excitement when discovered during an Easter egg hunt.

Buy now

M&S Chickita the chicken: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

While we haven’t cracked into this selection of chocolate treats ourselves, Marks and Spencer describes Chickita as “hen-believably tasty”. With a yellow beak and milk chocolate feathers, the chicken is also made with responsibly sourced chocolate in plastic-free packaging.

Buy now

M&S Walter the sausage dog: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

After winning our hearts for the first time in 2021, Walter the sausage dog is back and as adorable as ever. Made with milk chocolate, Walter the dachshund has a hollow centre and features dark-chocolate eyes and mouth and comes in his own carry case.

Buy now

