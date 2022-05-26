With the platinum jubilee now just over a week away, beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has become the latest to pay homage to the royal celebrations.

The four-day bank holiday weekend will mark 70 years of Her Majesty on the throne, making her the longest-serving British monarch in history – meaning there is much cause for celebration.

Whether you’re honouring the jubilee with a party, picnic or afternoon tea, you’ll want to look the part for the royal occasion. Thankfully, Charlotte Tilbury’s limited-edition platinum jubilee collection has arrived just in time with its promise to make you “glow like a Queen.”

Famed for creating timeless and elegant make-up looks, it’s perhaps no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury holds the Queen in such high esteem. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has always been the most incredible inspiration to me – and the world,” she said when announcing the platinum edit.

As well as containing some of her cult-favourite products such as the magic cream, other highlights from the regal range include a crimson red-hued velvet make-up bag and three jewel-inspired lipstick shades. Here’s everything we’re shopping.

Read more:

Charlotte Tilbury platinum jubilee makeup bag: £30, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury )

Coming in a very regal crimson-red, this velvet make-up bag is a lovely keepsake from the royal occasion. From your bronzer to foundation or lipstick, store all your beauty favourites safely, securely and in style. The quilted design is complete with a crown zip charm that adds the final royal flourish.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury platinum jubilee limited-edition make-up kit: £124, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

In this set, you’ll find the crimson bag and the brand’s bestselling magic cream moisturiser, as well as a jewel inspired lipstick. The British beauty brand’s moisturiser quickly rose to cult status after its launch in 2018, a result of its award winning formula that boasts glowing, plumping and hydrating properties.

There’s also the choice between three jewel-inspired lipstick shades, including the rosy-pink matte revolution in “the Queen”, the pink-coral matte revolution in “gracefully pink” and the nude rosy-peack “runway royalty”. In our review of the matte revolution lipstick, our tester said, “This is the ultimate your-lips-but-better lipstick, thanks to its pink undertones that add a coat of natural-looking colour to compliment your complexion and eye looks, no matter how bold.”

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury magic cream for a magic queen kit: £99, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury )

This limited-edition set comes with the velvet quilted mag, as well as the brand’s bestselling magic cream. Hailed as a hero skincare buy, Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream repeatedly sells out and is powered by a combination of peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C and E to plump, nourish and smoothe skin.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury legendary lipstick library: £74, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury )

Containing the trio of jewel-inspired lipstick shades, the “empowering” kit was hand-picked by Charlotte Tilbury herself. Including the rosy-pink matte revolution in “the Queen”, the pink-coral matte revolution in “gracefully pink” and the nude rosy-peack “runway royalty”, our reviewer had nothing but praise for the matte revolution formula. “It’s not hard to see why it has such a cult following,” they said. “It’s ideal if you want to forgo a bold lip colour but still want to wear something to finish off your make-up, along with being perfect for pairing with bolder make-up looks.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on skincare and other beauty buys, try the links below:

From silk scarves to a Queen barbie doll, we’ve rounded up the best merch to commemorate the platinum jubilee