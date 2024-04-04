Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re taking your first foray into skincare, looking to reduce fine lines or you’re just searching for a simple way to stay on top of your already locked-down routine, Lumin’s introductory offer is rather tempting.

Aiming to reduce the number of grooming and beauty products that are wasted each year, the innovative brand is sending a month’s worth of skincare to anyone interested as part of a free trial. Yes, really.

After taking a rather lengthy 14-step quiz to determine your key skin concerns, current routine and budget, Lumin will create a personalised skincare routine just for you, with three or four key products included. Then, tester-size samples of each one will be popped in the post, ready for you to trial out your new routine. All you have to do is cover the shipping fee.

Anyone who signs up will be automatically enrolled into the brand’s subscription service to receive full-sized top-ups every month. But, if you find that you don’t love it, you can cancel the membership and be free to try different products from elsewhere. Simple.

We’ve already reviewed the Lumin products here at IndyBest, so can rest assured that you’re in good hands. In fact, our tester raved about the Lumin dark-circle defense eye cream (£28, Luminskin.com) sharing that he “enjoyed the ritual of the mask, knowing he was keeping his under-eye area moisturised during the night”. Plus, they “felt hydrated, and didn’t need to worry about dryness throughout the day,” after applying the Lumin ultra-hydrating moisturizing balm in the mornings (£28, Luminskin.com). Keep reading for everything you need to know about the free trial.

How does Lumin’s free trial work?

If you head to the ‘free trial’ section on Lumin’s website, you’ll be taken through to a 14-step quiz. Although this seems like a lot of questions to answer, it covers all the necessary basics plus more, and it shouldn’t take you much more than a minute to cruise through. The questions are quite straightforward, including age, skin concern, current skincare brands you use and how fast you’d like to see results, so you don’t need to have any real knowledge of the skincare world to answer.

Once you’ve completed the quiz, Lumin will recommend a small selection of three to four products for you to choose from, which it will post directly to your door.

Is it completely free?

Technically, no. Although the trial products are free, you will have to pay a shipping fee of £6.99, which seems like a rather small sum for a full range of skincare products that are expected to last you nearly one month. You’ll also be automatically enrolled into the brand’s subscription service, so be sure to cancel your membership ahead of the 21-day mark if you’re not happy with the products.

What happens after the free trial?

Sneakily, once opting into the free trial, Lumin will automatically enrol you into its two month subscription plan after 21-days. Then, you’ll be billed every two months for the full-sized selection of the products.

