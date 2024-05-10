Jump to content

This ‘green’ gel nail kit is one of my favourites for a DIY manicure

It’s said to be kinder to skin thanks to plant-based ingredients

Lauren Cunningham
Friday 10 May 2024 10:01
It will make your manicure last up to 10 days (Manicurist/ The Independent)

I will never not be jealous of people with perfect nails. In fact, in my books, few things look as sleek and sophisticated as a high-shine mani. Yet finding the time, money or, let’s face it, energy to actually book an appointment is another issue entirely, meaning I’ll probably never be a regular manicure maker anytime soon.

Normal polish is usually my go-to and, luckily there’s no short supply of options to choose from. However, when I need something a little more sturdy and long-lasting, it’s gel polish that I turn to and I’ve been busy testing plenty of options to work out which ones are really worth the money.

The one still sat in my bathroom cabinet? Manicurist’s green flash kit 24. Interestingly, being heavily plant-based and incredibly easy to remove without acetone, this kit is dubbed as an alternative to traditional gel polishes. Although I still find it to be incredibly sturdy, shiny and the application process is almost identical.

Keep reading below to see why I’d recommend it to anyone looking to master the art of the at-home manicure.

How I tested Manicurist green flash kit 24

After spending months testing a range of different nail kits, considering price, what’s included in each kit, the number of shades available, ease of use and lasting time, Manicurist’s green flash kit 24 stood out as one of my favourites. After completing a number of at-home manicures with the handy device, I’m certainly sold.

Manicurist green flash kit 24

  • Items included: LED lamp, base coat, nail polish, top coat, remover, 5 nail clips
  • How long does the gel manicure last?: 10 days
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly easy to remove
    • Kinder to skin

Included in the kit is an LED lamp (you’ll have to provide your own plug), top and base coats, one colour of choice (I went for poppy red but pretty pink ‘hortencia’ looks lovely), a removal solution and clips to help with the removal process. So, that’s pretty much everything you need, minus a nail file, to help achieve a flawless manicure within minutes.

The key selling point of the brand, and what has made me reach for it time and time again, is that Manicurist has swapped harsh ingredients for more natural, planet-friendly alternatives. In fact, all of the products are heavily plant-based and free from methacrylate monomers, an ingredient that can cause irritation.

So, if potential irritation from gel nail polish (which has come to light in recent months) is a real concern of yours, this Manicurist gel nail kit will hopefully help to put your mind at ease.

If you think this may lead to the colours not being as vibrant or tricky to apply, you’d be mistaken as, at first glance, you’d never notice it isn’t ‘real’ gel polish. I was certainly fooled as it has many of the same long-lasting, high-shine properties you’d expect to see from standard gel formulas.

In fact, I managed to eek my manicure out to around 10 days and removing it with the solution was so simple, it simply peeled straight off, no need to file or buff away. Genius!

Although I did find it took slightly longer to cure – around two minutes for each coat – and the lamp isn’t activated by movement, so you will need to press the buttons to get it started. However, I do think it’s absolutely worth the extra effort.

  1. £75 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
