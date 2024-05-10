This ‘green’ gel nail kit is one of my favourites for a DIY manicure

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

I will never not be jealous of people with perfect nails. In fact, in my books, few things look as sleek and sophisticated as a high-shine mani. Yet finding the time, money or, let’s face it, energy to actually book an appointment is another issue entirely, meaning I’ll probably never be a regular manicure maker anytime soon.

Normal polish is usually my go-to and, luckily there’s no short supply of options to choose from. However, when I need something a little more sturdy and long-lasting, it’s gel polish that I turn to and I’ve been busy testing plenty of options to work out which ones are really worth the money.

The one still sat in my bathroom cabinet? Manicurist’s green flash kit 24. Interestingly, being heavily plant-based and incredibly easy to remove without acetone, this kit is dubbed as an alternative to traditional gel polishes. Although I still find it to be incredibly sturdy, shiny and the application process is almost identical.

Keep reading below to see why I’d recommend it to anyone looking to master the art of the at-home manicure.

How I tested Manicurist green flash kit 24

( The Independent )

After spending months testing a range of different nail kits, considering price, what’s included in each kit, the number of shades available, ease of use and lasting time, Manicurist’s green flash kit 24 stood out as one of my favourites. After completing a number of at-home manicures with the handy device, I’m certainly sold.