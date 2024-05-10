This ‘green’ gel nail kit is one of my favourites for a DIY manicure

Manicurist green flash kit 24
- Items included: LED lamp, base coat, nail polish, top coat, remover, 5 nail clips
- How long does the gel manicure last?: 10 days
- Why we love it
- Incredibly easy to remove
- Kinder to skin
Included in the kit is an LED lamp (you’ll have to provide your own plug), top and base coats, one colour of choice (I went for poppy red but pretty pink ‘hortencia’ looks lovely), a removal solution and clips to help with the removal process. So, that’s pretty much everything you need, minus a nail file, to help achieve a flawless manicure within minutes.
The key selling point of the brand, and what has made me reach for it time and time again, is that Manicurist has swapped harsh ingredients for more natural, planet-friendly alternatives. In fact, all of the products are heavily plant-based and free from methacrylate monomers, an ingredient that can cause irritation.
So, if potential irritation from gel nail polish (which has come to light in recent months) is a real concern of yours, this Manicurist gel nail kit will hopefully help to put your mind at ease.
If you think this may lead to the colours not being as vibrant or tricky to apply, you’d be mistaken as, at first glance, you’d never notice it isn’t ‘real’ gel polish. I was certainly fooled as it has many of the same long-lasting, high-shine properties you’d expect to see from standard gel formulas.
In fact, I managed to eek my manicure out to around 10 days and removing it with the solution was so simple, it simply peeled straight off, no need to file or buff away. Genius!
Although I did find it took slightly longer to cure – around two minutes for each coat – and the lamp isn’t activated by movement, so you will need to press the buttons to get it started. However, I do think it’s absolutely worth the extra effort.