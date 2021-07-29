Buy now £4.20, Boots.com

Steps: Twice daily toothpaste

Twice daily toothpaste Duration: Unlimited

Unlimited Rating: 8/10

Our ideal teeth whitening product would always be a toothpaste. They’re easy to use, don’t add any extra time to your routine, and the worst that can ever happen is that your teeth end up a little bit cleaner than before. This one works exactly as you’d expect, replacing your old toothpaste for a twice-a-day clean.

The first thing we noticed was the smell. While it isn’t bad, per se, it smells much more akin to an actual dentist’s office than your usual toothpaste. Thankfully, the taste is nowhere near as chemical. It lathers up nicely, growing foamier than we expected. Even though it forms the aforementioned micro-wax protective shield to stop further discolouration, it doesn’t leave behind any sticky residue, which was a relief.

With this product, there was no overnight transformation. Even after a week, our teeth didn’t seem to be getting any whiter. A fortnight on, we began to notice that our most severely stained teeth were slightly lighter than before. This gradually grew more and more obvious.

What we really noticed, however, was that the discolouration wasn’t getting any worse. Dark drinks didn’t leave behind the same kind of immediate tint they usually did. Despite the name of the product, this wasn’t just limited to coffee and tea. Our tester found that a few glasses of red wine weren’t as obvious in her smile as they were before, which was a happy surprise.

There was no price to pay in terms of sensitivity either. Some teeth whitening products can worsen existing issues, but our tester’s teeth – which were already pretty sensitive to extreme temperatures – felt more resilient if anything.

Each tube contains 150g of product – far more than your average toothpaste. We felt more than comfortable relying on this for our oral health as well as just whitening, as it contains all the fluoride you need to protect against cavities. There’s also no need to worry about it being too aggressive on your enamel, as it causes low abrasion.

There were a few other small touches that we liked. Every purchase covers all bases of your dental routine, as it comes with flosser toothpicks and a White Glo X-action toothbrush. The latter isn’t even just a run of the mill toothbrush. It features cross-action bristles that clean more effectively than your regular brush, and also has a “high and dry” suction cup on the back so it can stick to the wall and avoid contamination. What else do your teeth need?

The verdict: White Glo coffee and tea drinkers formula

Whitening results are slow and steady. This toothpaste’s strong suit is preventing further discolouration to your teeth, whether that comes from coffee and tea or other similarly staining foods or drinks.

As it just swaps into your daily routine, this product couldn’t be easier to use. It never caused any discomfort, and provided all the usual protection we’d expect from a non-whitening product. The toothbrush and toothpick freebies were also a welcome bonus that we didn’t expect considering how affordable it is for a whitening product.