I’ve tried brands with ultra-luxurious £100 face creams to serums that are less than a fiver, and can definitively say that the bigger the price tage doesn’t equate to a better product – it’s all in the formula.

Let’s face it, we all love a bargain, especially in our beauty routines, and as the cost of everything keeps rising, it’s one of the easiest places to save money. We’re now spoilt for choice from budget beauty brands, which offer high-quality creams, gels or glosses for a fraction of the price. In fact, many of the products I’ve shared below cost less than a tenner.

This round-up includes my tried and tested favourites, spanning skincare, bodycare and make-up, whether you’re looking for a brilliant make-up removing cleanser or a press-on nail kit. None of them scrimp on their luxury formulas, colour payoff or skin-smoothing results, and I will always pick these products over pricier items.

If you’re looking for products that do exactly what they promise but won’t break the bank, keep scrolling to find out my top-rated picks.