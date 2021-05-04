Glossier merchandise: The best buys that aren’t make-up or skincare

Maybe you already swipe on a layer of boy brow or cloud paint each morning, or wash your face with milky jelly cleanser religiously each night. But dedicated fans of Emily Weiss’s $1.2 billion company know that there’s a whole world of products from the brand that actually don’t belong to your daily beauty routine – we’re talking, of course, about Glossier merchandise.

Perhaps the most famous item in the line-up of Glossier goods is the Glossier hoodie – a marshmallow pink oversized sweatshirt embossed with the brand logo, which shot to viral fame after it was spotted on a certain Timothée Chalamet in an Instagram post. Since then, it’s sold out multiple times and achieved cult status on social media and beyond – it’s undoubtedly the most covetable buy in the bunch.

However, the snug pink sweatshirt is certainly not the only wardrobe-ready buy that’s worthy of a spot in your collection. There’s also the crew neck sweater, in a more neutral marl grey with black lettering – and you don’t just have to wear your love for Glossier on your sleeve (well, torso) either. There’s a branded water bottle, beauty bag and even a £19 staycation-ready duffle in the mix as well.

But just because Glossier has put its name to these pieces – quite literally, as each one is emblazoned with the logo – does that mean they’re actually worth the cash?

We’ve put every item of Glossier merch you can buy so far to the test to find out if the quality of the apparel holds up against the beauty line itself – here are our honest thoughts.

Glossier sweatshirt What started life as a jumper to be handed out to Glossier's staff because "our offices can get pretty chilly" has now become a fan favourite too. This sweatshirt fast became our most-used item from the entire offering – we love the varsity-style print and the fact that the grey goes with everything. It's thinner than the hoodie and slightly less generous in fit; still true to size, just not quite as slouchy, and actually, we appreciated the lack of bulk, as this made it a handy piece for layering. We found ourselves teaming it with jeans or leggings and trainers on casual days – and mercifully for an item we're now wearing on repeat, it washes well too. Glossier original pink hoodie The original and most popular item in the GlossiWEAR edit, it's not hard to see why this is such a hit – the pink and white design echoes the packaging of the make-up and skincare, giving it that signature effortless cool that the brand is so known and loved for. Sizing runs inclusively, from an XS to a 3XL; it comes up big and is longer in the body than we expected, so you don't need to go up one even if you typically err on the side of oversized. The interior is soft and fluffy, and the cotton/polyester blend is impressively thick and warm, making it a great throw-on-with-jeans option for running errands at the weekend or packing for outdoor adventures. However, while the colour is the major selling point for most, it is quite bright – almost bubblegummy – in person, so if you're not usually a pink wearer, it's a bit of an intimidating place to start. Glossier the beauty bag When this beauty bag first launched earlier this year, it immediately sold out, and racked up a waitlist of 10k people for the restock. When that restock happened? You guessed it, it sold out completely once again. The reasons for the demand are numerous, but mainly come down its size – Glossier is so proud of this that it even includes the dimensions of various pockets (9.5in x 7in x 4.5in) as part of the design on the front. In fact, including the removable red felt pouch inside, which snaps in and out using poppers on each side, you have a grand total of eight different compartments to fill – bliss for anyone who loves to meticulously organise their stash. The rubbery zip fasteners give good grip even if you're handling with a little primer or foundation on your fingers, and the subtly-textured exterior is wipe-clean, so it doesn't get too grubby with daily use either. Quality wise, ours came with a couple of loose threads around the stitching, but these were easily snipped off without issue. Read more: 8 best women's wash bags that keep your toiletries secure while travelling We did like that it comes with an extendable strap, giving you the option to throw it over your shoulder rather than carry the shorter straps by hand. Overall, at £19 it's a bit of a steal, but don't expect miracles – you get what you pay for, after all. We used it at the gym and in the car as well as at home – its larger base means it just about squeezes into most standard cup holders, but if all else fails, the handy loop strap on the top means it’s fab for grabbing on the go. It’s not insulated though, so your drink won’t stay as cold as you might like when compared with other more technical options. Read more: 10 best reusable water bottles: Good for hydration and the planet Buy now £ 14 , Glossier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

