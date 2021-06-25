Could the BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer give us a salon-worthy blow out at home?
We put the new styling tool through its paces to see if it really is the secret to silky smooth hair
When it comes to buying beauty tools, obviously efficiency is our number one priority, but it doesn’t hurt if they’re cute.
BaByliss took this belief to heart when designing its rose blush 2200 hair dryer. A pale rose device that boasts all the technological prowess you’d expect from a tool used on a daily basis, it looks like it was made to sit pretty on your dressing table.
But there’s more to this dryer than meets the eye. Beneath the shiny veneer is a 2200W motor (hence the name) which, for those unfamiliar with the inner workings of a hairdryer, is much more powerful than the average offering.
When you factor in its use of ionic technology — AKA the magic secret behind silky smooth, flyaway-free hair — this dryer seems to have it all. Our eyes were already convinced, but it was our hair that BaByliss really needed to impress.
Towel-dried and prepped for a blow dry, we put BaByliss’ rose blush 2200 through its paces, setting a variety of styles to see whether it was worthy of a slot in our beauty regime.
BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer
- Attachments: One (precision drying nozzle)
- Motor: 2200W
- Weight: 422g
We were so caught up in the aesthetic of this hair dryer, that we were slightly taken aback when we started looking into its technology. This device is ionic which, in layman’s terms, means it uses negative ions to seal the cuticles of your hair to retain moisture.
Put into practice, the end result is notably smoother and easier to manage than hair dried by non-ionic tools. It dries hair – even thick and long styles – quicker than your average dryer, thanks to the powerful blast of that 2200W motor. Our tester had less static around the scalp, and her strands felt healthy and soft rather than dry and damaged.
Like most dryers, there are three settings for temperature, as well as a cool shot and two speed options. All of these did the trick. The highest temperature setting wasn’t as hot as we expected, but in terms of hair health this is definitely a good thing and it never hindered our drying experience. It also meant that even after an extensive drying session, the dryer never became hot to the touch.
We were really impressed by the cool shot button – in most cases, the cool shot tends to actually be lukewarm or too weak to actually do much good, but this was the perfect temperature, locking our blow dry in place for the long haul.
The dryer comes with just one attachment, which is a precision nozzle. Even a rough blow dry without this attachment left our hair looking like the result of a much more complex drying routine. However, the results were even better with the nozzle. We tried to mimic a luxurious salon blow dry, following a barrel brush with the dryer through our hair. The finished result was big, bouncy and held its volume throughout the majority of the day.
While we were impressed with the attachment, it is slightly frustrating that this is the only included attachment. It does a stellar job if you’re after a professional-standard blow dry or just something to quickly dry your hair fresh from the shower, but we do wish it at least came with a diffuser.
We’ve already raved about the design of the dryer, but we’ll say it again one last time: it’s so cute. The pink casing has a slight sheen to it, and it feels sturdy enough to see you through several years of use. It’s heavier than it looks, but not so heavy that you get an arm ache halfway through a head of hair.
The cord is 2.2m long, ensuring styling freedom without the risk of tangling yourself up in the process. This includes a handy hanging loop for easy storage. We also liked how you could detach the rear filter to clean out dust.
The verdict: BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer
If you were to make a list of the qualities you expect from an everyday hair dryer, the BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer would check every box. It’s powerful enough to quickly dry even thick, long hair, it reduces frizz, delivers salon-standard styles and won’t break the bank.
Admittedly, it isn’t as ambitious as some of its competitors. Useful though it may be, the inclusion of just the one styling nozzle significantly limits your options. But on the whole, this is a solid option for anyone seeking a reliable styling tool.
