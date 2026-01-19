Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re sick of sparse brows that are hard to shape, style or fix in place, it’s worth trying one of the best eyebrow serums. These potent products can strengthen hair, improve its condition and encourage growth, all with a fuss-free application – usually a quick swipe onto your brows every day is all you need.

I spoke to Dr Bessam Farjo, hair transplant surgeon and co-founder of Farjo Hair Institute, to find out what affects our eyebrow hair growth, loss or thinning, and there’s a variety of culprits, both internally and externally.

“Internally, thyroid dysfunction is a classic culprit, alongside hormonal shifts during menopause or pregnancy,” he explains. “Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iron, vitamin D, and B12, can also arrest growth. Environmentally, the most common cause is undoubtedly over-grooming – years of plucking can damage the follicle permanently, a condition we call traction alopecia.”

Typically, eyebrow serums are separated into two categories: some are designed to actually grow more hair from the root, while others are focused on improving the quality and density of existing hair. Thicker, denser existing hairs can also give the illusion of fuller eyebrows.

Dr Farjo explains that some pharmaceutical actives have been proven to improve brow hair growth, citing Minoxidil (a drug that stimulates hair follicles) as the “gold standard”, but advises to always check with an expert before using it. “For over-the-counter conditioning, look for peptides which support keratin production,” he recommends. “Natural oils like castor oil and argan oil are excellent for conditioning; however, they do not physically grow new hair – they simply coat existing hairs, preventing breakage and making the brow appear fuller and healthier.”

You’ll typically be able to see a difference in two to three months, but Dr Farjo advises that the efficacy of eyebrow serums depends entirely on the active ingredients within the formula, and crucially “the results only last as long as you continue to use the product daily”.

After months of testing a variety of different options, I’ve narrowed them down to the top eight serums below. Keep reading for my full review of each.

How I tested

I looked for changes to the thickness, length and general condition of my brows ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

Cycling my way through the eyebrow serums over the course of a few months, I assessed them on factors such as how easy they were to apply, and how, if at all, my eyebrows changed in thickness, length and general appearance. You can read more about my testing criteria towards the end of this review.

The best eyebrow growth serums for 2026 are: