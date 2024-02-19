Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From Hailey Bieber’s Rhode to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, the world of celebrity beauty brands is big business. Now, Beyoncé is launching her very own haircare line: Cécred.

After teasing her fans (aka the BeyHive) with the upcoming brand last May, the Renaissance singer took it back to her roots for the announcement of her first-ever beauty brand.

Captioning a post on Instagram earlier this month with “hair is sacred”, the accompanying video interspersed archive footage of her mum’s old hair salon in Houston with clips of hair washing, braiding and Beyoncé herself.

Never one to do things by halves, the singer’s new haircare line arrives alongside a world stadium tour announcement and two new singles – Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages – from the second part of the Renaissance project, set to drop next month.

Is this the celebrity beauty brand to eclipse all other A-lister labels? Here’s everything we know so far.

What is Cécred?

Inspired by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Cécred will sell haircare products. The name is a fusion of “Cé” from Beyoncé and “sacred”, with the brand said to combine modern science with timeless hair traditions.

When will Cécred launch?

After teasing the brand last May, Beyoncé announced on Instagram that Cécred will launch on Tuesday 20 February.

What type of products will there be?

While the exact product line-up is yet to be announced, Cécred has trademarked several products and services spanning hair oils, shampoos, treatments, dandruff shampoo, vitamins, and hair-growth supplements. The singer’s debut brand has also trademarked styling tools, brushes, combs and more.

Will it be available in the UK?

Cécred will be available in the UK direct from its own site – you can sign up with your email address now for updates.

