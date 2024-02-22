Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From Hailey Bieber’s Rhode to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, the world of celebrity beauty brands is big business. Now, Beyoncé has launched her very own haircare line: Cécred.

After teasing her fans (aka the BeyHive) with the upcoming brand last May, the Renaissance singer took it back to her roots for the announcement of her first-ever beauty brand.

Captioning a post on Instagram earlier this month with “hair is sacred”, the accompanying video interspersed archive footage of her mum’s old hair salon in Houston with clips of hair washing, braiding and Beyoncé herself.

Never one to do things by halves, the singer’s new haircare line arrives alongside a world stadium tour announcement and two new singles – Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages – from the second part of the Renaissance project, set to drop next month.

Is this the celebrity beauty brand to eclipse all other A-lister labels? From the products to buy to the singer’s inspiration behind the brand, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Cécred?

Inspired by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Cécred will sell haircare products. The name is a fusion of “Cé” from Beyoncé and “sacred”, with the brand said to combine modern science with timeless hair traditions.

When will Cécred launch?

After teasing the brand last May, Beyoncé’s brand Cécred officially launched on Tuesday 20 February.

What are the Cécred products?

Cécred clarifying shampoo & scalp scrub: £31, Cecred.com

(Cécred)

Described as skincare for your scalp, Cécred’s clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub includes gentle exfoliants and tea tree oil to remove product build-up and residue. Clarifying hair while not stripping it of its natural oils, the ingredients are touted as being able to visibly improve the scalp.

Buy now

Cécred hydrating shampoo: £25, Cecred.com

(Cécred)

The most affordable product in the range, Cécred’s luxurious hydrating shampoo is infused with hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. Designed to nourish, manage and strenghten hair, the sleek bottle will take pride of place in your bathroom.

Buy now

Cécred moisturising deep conditioner: £31, Cecred.com

(Cécred)

Aimed to bring dehydrated and dull hair back to life, Cécred’s ultra-rich formula is infused with an African oil blend and shea butter to moisturise, soften and improve the manageability of your hair. Plus, we love the chic tub packaging.

Buy now

Cécred reconstructing treatment mask: £34, Cecred.com

(Cécred)

Cécred’s reconstructing treatment mask is touted as offering hair repair in a jar. Featuring the brand’s patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment, the formula has been clinically proven to reduce damage, increase visible strength and improve shine after one use.

Buy now

Cécred nourishing hair oil: £36, Cecred.com

(Cécred)

The benefits of using a hair oil are tenfold and Cécred’s formula looks like it ticks all our boxes. The blend of 13 oils (including buckthorn, sunflower seed, watermelon seed, argan and coconut) and plant-based extracts works to lock in moisture and adds a soft, natural shine. Helping to reinforce your hair’s lipid barrier, it should leave your hair looking and feeling softer for longer.

Buy now

Cécred moisture sealing lotion: £31, Cecred.com

(Cécred )

Described as the ultimate multitasker, Cécred’s moisture-sealing lotion locks in moisture, tackles frizz, seals split ends and helps with styling. Whether you want to enhance your curls or add shine and polish to your hair, it sounds like a stellar all-rounder.

Buy now

Will Cécred be available in the UK?

Cécred is available in the UK directly from its own site now.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty, try the links below:

These are the best hair products to achieve shiny, healthy locks