Calling all hair obsessives, this is not a drill: Dyson has announced a new and improved version of its sell-out airwrap hair tool (£479.99, Dyson.co.uk) and stock has dropped stock earlier than planned. The team at Dyson initially announced an end of March UK launch date for the new tool, but it’s available to shop now.

The latest “multi-styler” is said to be an advancement on the original airwrap (£449.99, Dyson.com), which reached cult status thanks to its ability to achieve voluminous, lightly curled locks with minimal heat damage.

Sharing the news that the airwrap has been “radically redesigned”, the team at Dyson added that the new multi-styler also features a range of new and reworked attachments that will make doing your hair a whole lot easier and faster.

Anyone who has tried to get their hands on the original airwrap in recent months will know that they have been near-impossible to come by, as global supply chain issues have caused stock to dry up. Now, eager shoppers can finally get their hands on the latest device, and we’ve got our fingers crossed for a restock of the original too.

If this news has got you excited, read on for everything there is to know about Dyson’s all-new airwrap multi-styler, including how you can get your hands on it now and the improved features.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler: £479.99, Dyson.co.uk

Release date: Available now

Available now Price: £479.99

As soon as we can get our hands on the new airwrap, we’ll be bringing you our tried and tested thoughts. But for now, here’s everything you need to know about the new tool.

What’s new with the latest Dyson airwrap?

There are a few major feature changes to note with the new airwrap tool. Most importantly, there are now three new attachments to play with.

One of the main gripes that airwrap users had with the original Dyson tool was the fact the barrels needed to be changed halfway through styling for creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls.

Thankfully, this will no longer be the case as Dyson has introduced new barrels (available in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long, and 20mm long) that will do both in just one click. This sounds as though it’ll make curling your hair a whole lot easier.

Similarly, Dyson has rethought its smoothing attachment, which will now be able to dry the hair as well as tame flyaways and leave a shiny finish. For the uninitiated, it is the brand’s patented Coanda effect that is at work here, which propels air at a specific speed and pressure to speedily dry the hair with less damage.

Last and by no means least, there is a range of new firm and soft brushes which have been designed to help you to straighten your hair more effortlessly.

How much does the new Dyson airwrap cost?

The new Dyson airwrap multi-styler costs £479.99 (Dyson.co.uk), which is £30 more expensive than the original. We’re pleased to see the new styler isn’t hugely more expensive than the current model, but as with all Dyson products, it is certainly still an investment.

When does the new Dyson airwrap launch in the UK?

The hair tool is available to buy now exclusively on the Dyson website, which is earlier than the planned end of March release date – and we’re not complaining.

Can I use the new attachments with my current airwrap?

It’s good news for those who already own a Dyson airwrap because the three new attachments are compatible with the original hair tool and will be available to buy for £149.99. We’ve yet to receive a confirmed release date for these, but we’ll of course keep you up to date.

