Dyson has launched its first-ever styling products

It was only a matter of time until Dyson announced it was launching its very own styling products. And today is the day. Alongside the all-new Dyson airwrap (which includes one clever feature that may just revolutionise the way we style hair), it has unveiled not one, but two haircare products.

Bringing its innovative engineering to the beauty space, and giving Olaplex a run for its money, the new range, named chitosan, promises to be a step up from drugstore products. As you’d expect from Dyson, it’s not following the crowd and has instead used a molecule found in the cell walls of a mushroom to create its formulas.

The range, so far (we’re sure more products are in development), includes a pre-style cream and a post-style serum, both of which promise “flexible all-day hold”, clearly a response to complaints over the airwrap not holding its curl for long enough. We’ll, of course, be putting these claims to the test as soon as we’ve had long enough to use them.

open image in gallery We got our hands on the products the morning of the launch, and will be putting them to the test for a full review ( Eva Waite-Taylor )

Ahead of our full review, keep reading for everything you need to know about the two launches, from the big claims and ingredients to the price.

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

One of the most common complaints about the airwrap is that it does not hold your curl for long enough – in a bid to fix this, Dyson has launched the all-new i.d. multi-styler, which automatically styles your hair for you, as well as a range of products designed to help fix your style in place.

As the name suggests, the pre-style cream is to be used prior to styling. The formula features conditioning agents and promises to reduce frizz, maintain your hair’s natural shine, and deliver a long-lasting hold without your locks feeling crispy. It is not, however, silicone-free.

There are four different variations of the formula with varying levels of ingredients used to tailor to different hair types and conditioning preferences. Grapeseed oil, which is a lighter oil, has been included in the light variant, whereas castor seed oil has been used in the richer formula.

The packaging has also had the Dyson treatment. After testing lots of different designs, the final product is packaged in a tube that dispenses 0.22ml every single time. What’s more, refills can be purchased and cartridges can be recycled at home. At £49, it is at the higher end of the price bracket for haircare, so we’ll update you on whether we think the product stands up against the claims.

Available from 27 August

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Unlike the pre-style cream, this one comes in just one iteration and has been designed for use on all hair types. The product, which can be used after heat or for air drying, has been formulated to hold and define your hair, leaving it looking more shiny. It’s a lightweight serum texture and is safe to use on coloured and chemically-treated hair. The formula also features hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that is known for hydration, and is said to reduce frizz from humidity.

The post-style cream comes in the same packaging as the pre-style cream, so you’ll get the perfect amount every single time.

Available from 27 August

