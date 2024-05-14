This hair supplement made our locks shinier and fuller after just four weeks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

From smoothing hair oils to hydrating leave-in masks, we all have our good hair day essentials, but when it comes to caring for our locks from the inside out, it may be worth looking into the benefits of hair supplements.

Whether you choose capsules, pills or even tasty gummies (that you’ll actually want to eat each day), there are a number of ways to help boost the shine, vitality and fullness of your locks. As for the key ingredients to look out for, the best supplements will typically include vitamins such as biotin and zinc, as these are known to support healthy hair growth.

While the world of supplements can be confusing, to say the least, here at IndyBest, we want to make things easier. So, we reviewed a range of hair vitamins over the course of several weeks. Among the tried and tested picks were Hair Gains gummies, which proved to deliver speedy results for our testers. It’s no secret that supplements won’t deliver results overnight, but our testers noticed how their hair was “shinier and looked fuller after just four weeks”. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hair Gain gummies: £29.99, Lookfantastic.com

Landing a spot in our review of the best hair vitamins, Hair Gain’s gummies were hailed by our writer as “a fuss-free supplement that also feels like a treat”. Containing essential vitamins and minerals that are said to support collagen production and the health of the hair, the supplement includes biotin, zinc, vitamin C, and a clinically-tested patent ingredient made from organic pea shoots. This is also a good option if you’re vegan, as the gummies don’t contain any gelatine. Plus, they’re cruelty-free and halal-certified.

When it comes to how effective they are, our writer noted: “Although our testers didn’t report on significant hair growth, they did notice their hair was shinier and looked fuller after just four weeks, and all agreed they would return to this supplement time and time again”.

It’s also well worth thinking about how pleasant a hair vitamin will be to take every day, considering these are going to be part of your hair care routine for weeks if not months. In the case of the Hair Gain’s gummies (which need to be taken twice a day), our writer recommended them as a great pick for those who struggle with swallowing pills, praising the gummies for being “chewable (without getting stuck in your teeth), easy-to-digest and taste delicious too”.

