This affordable root touch-up spray covered our greys ‘in an instant’

It’s frustrating to spend hundreds of pounds on a cut and colour only to see your roots poking through within four to six weeks. Whether you’ve darkened your hair only to see your natural blonde peeking through, or you’re dealing with brunette regrowth among your peroxide-treated strands, keeping your color looking flawless is anything but easy.

But perhaps it doesn’t have to be that way. You needn’t risk staining your scalp with an at-home box dye and, likewise, you don’t need to begin shopping for hats to see you through until your next salon appointment. The world of haircare has come a long way since the days of stovetop hair curlers and henna dyes – root cover-up exists and it warrants your attention.

L’Oréal’s magic retouch root concealer spray promises to cover roots with a seamless blend in just three seconds. As much as it sounds too good to be true, IndyBest tester Amy Sedghi vouched for the product in her guide to the best root cover-ups, where she told readers that the aerosol is “easy and quick to use.” Keep reading below to find out exactly why she loved it so much and how it could make your roots disappear in seconds, too.

L'Oréal Paris magic retouch instant root concealer spray Available in wide range of shades from black to light golden blonde, L’Oréal’s magic retouch simply needs to be shaken, sprayed onto your regrowth and left to dry. As Amy advised in her review, it’s best to protect your clothes with a dark-coloured towel around your neck and shoulders but you don’t need to worry about scalp staining – “it’ll simply wash out when you next shampoo your hair,” she reported. When putting her matched shade (brown) to the test, she praised how the spray gave her “strong coverage of greys and roots in an instant”. She tested it through sweaty workouts and rainy days, and praised the product’s value for money, noting that it is available in a wide range of stores, making it easy to replace when you run out. Right now, the aerosol is reduced by 30 per cent at Boots, Tesco and Amazon, so you can maintain a salon-fresh finish for less than £7. £6 from Loreal-paris.co.uk Prices may vary

