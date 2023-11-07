Jump to content

Remington’s Dyson airwrap alternative costs just £29.99 right now thanks to Amazon

This hot brush is one our favourite tools for achieving silky smooth hair

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 07 November 2023 15:31
Dyson’s airwrap needs little introduction. Launched in 2018, the brand revolutionised the hair world with the multi-purpose tool that lets you dry and style locks simultaneously.

The worst-kept secret for achieving a salon-worthy look at home, the airwrap can deliver everything from poker-straight looks to bouncy blow-dries.

The catch? It will set you back an eye-watering £479.99. Enter: the market of affordable Dyson alternatives. From Revlon to BaByliss, a myriad of brands have launched styling tools that rival the airwrap.

If you’re looking to invest in one, the good news is that Amazon has just slashed its price on Remington’s styler, which secured a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes.

Setting you back just under £30, it was one of our writer’s favourite tools for achieving silky smooth hair. Here’s everything you need to know.

Remington hydraluxe volumising hair styler: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Remington’s styler hot brush is shaped like an oval, with bristles of varying lengths that allow you to grip hair right at the root for a quick burst of volume. According to our tester, it was “one of the more slim-lined blow-drying brushes [they] tried, making it the easiest to store”.

Praising the “ceramic-coated barrel, which leaves hair silky soft,” they loved the cool tip “which comes in handy when twisting it through strands, as it helps you to avoid any nasty burns, along with a cool shot button that sets your style in place.”

Our reviewer continued that “the brush is ideal if you want straight, smooth hair, [though] it did take a little longer to dry every strand, compared with other hot brushes”. They added that it’s one of the “more affordable models out there.” Well, now it’s even cheaper thanks to Amazon’s stellar deal which reduces the Remington brush down by 40 per cent. Run, don’t walk.

Wondering whether to invest in the Dyson airwrap? Here’s our full review

