Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot over the weekend at her family’s oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after a two-year engagement. And of course, it was an outlandish affair.

The star-studded, 300-strong guest list included everyone from Eva Longoria and Serena Williams to Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmates, Mel C and Mel B. The traditional Jewish ceremony honoured Peltz’s heritage and the big day, which reportedly cost £3m, will undoubtedly be one of the most lavish weddings of the year.

The 27-year-old actor wore a custom-made Valentino Haute Couture gown, which was reportedly a year in the making. It featured a show-stopping train, as well as a sweet sentimental “something blue” – an evil eye and a message from her mother – which was sewn into the skirt.

As you’d expect, her hair and make-up were flawless. According to British Vogue, her half-up half-down do was inspired by Nineties model Claudia Schiffer and was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel. In charge of make-up was Kate Lee, who told the title that she wanted to create a “very fresh, natural look – barely there but with a few interesting details that will pop under the veil”. And that’s exactly what she did.

If you’re getting married soon and want to recreate the look, read on for the products used on Peltz’s big day. From the hair treatment used to prevent the heat and wind from wreaking havoc on her locks to the make-up essential for a glowy finish, we’ve got the lowdown.

Abergel told British Vogue that Peltz has naturally textured and wavy hair, so to make sure it was protected from the humidity in Florida, he told her to use this treatment mask for the week leading up to the big day. A great one to know if you’re getting wed abroad this summer, it’s packed full of hardworking ingredients (including a keratin protein) and claims to leave hair more shiny and hydrated.

While we’re yet to review this exact mask, the brand’s perfect ending split end serum (£38, Spacenk.com) landed a spot in our review of the best split ends treatments, with our writer noting that “after just one use, we found it smoothed the mid-lengths of highlighted and dry strands well.” After five applications, they saw their “broken ends transform”. It’s safe to say this is a brand to have on your radar.

On the day, Peltz’s hair preparation included this hair oil and Virtue’s un-fizz cream (£20, Cultbeauty.co.uk) to lock in moisture. Both products contain the Virtue’s signature keratin protein, which our writer noted as being “identical to the one found in our strands” when they reviewed the brand’s split-ends treatment. “It has the power to bind and repair the broken structure,” they added.

Abergel said that the above products were used to seal in moisture before a “really good blowout”. While he didn’t specify which tool he used for the task at hand, ghd’s helios hair dryer took the top spot in our review of the best hair dryers, so would be a great place to start. “It’s light, easy to use, and delivers a quick and powerful blow-dry,” praised our tester. They added that it also helped to “eliminate the majority of our frizz and boost shine”.

“The secret to perfect bridal hair is to use another source of heat after you’ve blow dried,” Abergel told British Vogue. To achieve the final perfectly undone look, he used a large barrel curling wand, running it over the hair to create bends. Again, Abergel didn’t note which wand was used, but we’d recommend opting for the T3 curl ID, which took the top spot in our review of the best hair curlers.

It’s “on the larger side with a 1 and 1/4in wide barrel perfect for mid-length to longer styles”, noted our tester, making it a great option for creating a similar look to Nicola’s bouncy locks. “You’ll quickly master cascading curls that most impressively last until wash out with a little hairspray help,” they added.

As for her make-up, few details were revealed, but Peltz’s make-up artist, Kate Lee, informed British Vogue that she wanted to keep things paired back and amplify her natural beauty. As a result, the make-up look was flawless. One product that was noted as being a go-to for the final look was Chanel’s baume essentiel. The glow stick is a moisturising balm that helps to create a dewy, radiating finish. We’re sold.

