Glossier is undoubtedly the Apple of the make-up world. Its minimalist approach is achingly cool, and its millennial pink packaging and pared-back formulas bring out the It girl in all of us. Plus, its products are only available to shop on Glossier’s website, heightening that feeling of exclusivity.

Since its launch in 2014, Glossier has rejected the status quo of mass consumerism within the beauty industry. Its line is slim but considered, offering just one product within each category (there’s only one brow gel rather than five different options, for example). Far from full coverage finishes, its products look to enhance the natural appearance of your skin rather than cover it – think subtle skin tints with sheer washes of colour across the lids and cheeks, barely-there lip glosses, freckle pens and dewy highlighters. It’s not for everyone, but it’s certainly aspirational.

Given its launches are few and far between, when a new make-up product drops from Glossier, our ears perk up. Today, it has unveiled its first ever bronzer, the wonderfully named “solar paint” (£17, Glossier.com). Designed to give you a lit-from-within, sun-kissed glow, the heads at Glossier wanted this cream bronzer to look as natural as possible (you can see a theme here) so infused it with light-reflecting pearls that work to give dimension to the skin. If you’re a fan of Glossier’s cult favourite cream blush, cloud paint, consider this its luminous, bronzy cousin.

Available in four shades, the gel-creme formula is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, including jojoba oil, aloe and watermelon extract. Not all of Glossier’s products are vegan, but this one is, and it doesn’t contain fragrance either, which is good news for sensitive skin types.

As ever with Glossier, we were intrigued to see how this skincare make-up hybrid performs when put to the test outside of its Instagrammable status. Will a high oil content spell disaster for longevity, or simply aid that glowy finish? Does it only work well on bare skin or can you layer it beautifully on top of foundation too? Read on to find out.

Read more:

Glossier solar paint If you love Glossier’s notoriously minimalist packaging, you’ll be right at home here. Arriving in a cardboard carton, the matte white tube has a glossy bronzed lid that handily indicates which shade you’ve picked up. We plumped for ray, a medium, warm bronze for light to medium skin tones, to bronze with, as well as heat, the slightly richer hue, for contouring. After initially swatching on our hand, we were surprised to see the “gel creme” formula transform almost instantly to a near-matte finish, but did pick up the incredibly subtle golden shimmer that runs throughout the formula. Thankfully, solar paint tells a different story when applied to the skin. The doe foot applicator is handy when controlling where you apply product; we dotted the gel formula liberally across our cheeks, forehead, neckline and nose, and it blended seamlessly. We were wary of the oil content in this formula, as with some cream bronzers, they can slip and slide across the face, not setting and leaving you with a questionable finish. But Glossier has perfected this balance between wearability and glow: the lightweight gel formula blends beautifully and imparts a luminosity to the skin, but it doesn’t stay tacky or shiny, instead drying down nicely, without looking flat. As we have oily skin, we were skeptical of the oil content in the formula and thought we’d definitely have to set it, but this wasn’t the case – an exciting prospect for those of us who always wanted to achieve that healthy-looking glow but have to opt for a matte finish due to our skin types. The bronzer is sheer but buildable; a little goes a long way. We tested it both on bare skin (minus our favourite glowy primer, Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood filter, £34, Feelunique.com) and on top of foundation, and the bronzer performed well on both bases. As with most of Glossier’s products, solar paint does seem to suit bare skin best – we slightly preferred the finish without foundation as it lifted the complexion, making us look far more luminous and fresh. But don’t let that put you off if you’re an avid foundation wearer, as this still layered well without disrupting our base underneath, unlike some other Glossier products we’ve tried. After applying ray as a bronzer, we loved adding extra depth with the darker heat shade in the hollows of our cheeks for extra definition. The subtle sheen it delivers looks very natural with no chunky glitter in sight. After wearing it for an hour, the bronzer felt weightless on the skin, maintaining its glowy finish without breaking down any of our base products. The verdict: Glossier solar paint As someone who typically opts for a full coverage make-up look, we’re usually daunted by Glossier’s products as they are geared towards that natural finish. But solar paint has truly converted us. The versatile gel bronzer allows anyone to create a healthy, glowy bronzed look without any extra oiliness. It’s a dream to apply and doesn’t need setting, even on oily skin. Glossier has perfected this hybrid formula to deliver a truly radiant bronze and we’ll certainly be reaching for it in our make-up bag. Buy now £ 17 , Glossier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.