Glow getters: 9 of the best new liquid and powder bronzers for every skin tone

It’s often thought that a natural tan is the best kind of tan. But achieving a sun-kissed glow can prove rather tricky, when a) you can’t easily jet off to catch some rays abroad, and b) there’s very little sun to speak of at home.

That’s why you need to make bronzer your BFF this summer. Faster (and more foolproof) than fake tan, a dusting of powder or a dab of cream will add warmth to your complexion, and we’re spoilt for choice right now, with a glut of glow-giving launches…

SOSU by Suzanne Jackson Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning Bronze Bar Illuminator Bronzer Stick

1. SOSU by Suzanne Jackson Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning Bronze Bar Illuminator Bronzer Stick, £11.14

Made with shea butter and coconut oil, this deliciously scented stick can be used on your face or body, the caramel hued cream leaving your skin with a gorgeous metallic sheen.

Benefit Hoola Contourist Bronze & Contour Palette

2. Benefit Hoola Contourist Bronze & Contour Palette, £28.50, John Lewis

Beloved of bronzer enthusiasts the world over, Benefit’s Hoola is a true cult classic. In this new quad palette, you get the original shade plus Caramel, Toasted and Lite variations (all matte powder) so you can mix, match and contour to your heart’s content.

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream Soleil Deep Tan Bronze

3. Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Soleil Deep Tan Bronze, £43

The latest addition to the Les Beiges family, Soleil Deep Tan Bronze is a new darker shade of the bestselling cream bronzer. Tap on the gel-like formula with your fingertips, and blend with a brush or sponge, for a natural-looking glow.

Refy Beauty Cream Bronzer Tan

4. Refy Beauty Cream Bronzer in Tan, £18

Available in three shades – Sand, Tan and Onyx – all with warm undertones, Refy’s cream formula is soft and highly blendable.

Iconic London Sheer Bronze Golden Hour

5. Iconic London Sheer Bronze in Golden Hour, £18

Love the ‘glass skin’ look? This liquid bronzer, which comes in six shades, will add warmth and extra dewiness.

Dior Forever Natural Bronze in Soft Bronze

6. Dior Forever Natural Bronze in Soft Bronze, £40

Delivering a soft matte glow, this powder bronzer comes in eight subtle shades, from Fair to Deep, and is infused with skin-soothing wild pansy extract.

Rimmel Natural Bronzer 003 Sunset

7. Rimmel Natural Bronzer in 003 Sunset, £6.99, Superdrug

Joining the Rimmel Natural Bronzer line-up is Sunset, a medium caramel shade in the same lightweight, yet richly-pigmented powder.

Lottie London Sunkissed Bronzer Sunburst Light/Medium

8. Lottie London Sunkissed Bronzer in Sunburst, £6.95

Best for lighter skin tones, Lottie London’s bamboo and Vitamin E infused matte bronzer comes in two sandy shades, Sunburst (light/medium) and Suncatcher (medium/dark).

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Matte & Glow Bronzing Trio

9. Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Matte & Glow Bronzing Trio, £34

Customise your complexion with this beautiful compact, which combines two matte bronzing powders and a pearlised highlighter.