We tried Lancôme’s new waterproof lash idôle mascara and we’re obsessed
Our favourite lash lacquer just got even better
Whether you’re looking for full-on drama or more subtle lash separation, we’re always on the hunt for first-class formulations and state-of-the-art brushes to keep our favourite mascaras current.
Since last year, sitting firmly in the top spot as best mascara is the Lancome lash idôle. So, when we heard a new waterproof version was about to launch, you know we absolutely had to get our hands on it.
It’s fair to say Lancôme has mastered the art of making innovative mascaras, with such a long line of best-selling wands in their collection. Take the définicils mascara (£25, Lookfantastic.com), it was the OG for a natural, no-make-up make-up effect – way before Glossier came along. Then there’s the cult-classic hypnôse mascara (£22, Boots.com) that’s still one of the best volume-building wands in the beauty halls. And let’s not forget how ground-breaking the swan-neck brush of the grandiose mascara (£22.80, Boots.com) was when that first went on sale.
But last year a new mascara joined the prestigious brand’s wardrobe. When we first put it to the test, we couldn’t believe the brand had outdone themselves once again. It quickly earned an elite reputation among beauty editors and consumers alike thanks to its impressive clump-free, buildable formula for next-level fanned-out lift and volume and a brush designed to define each and every lash.
The only thing that was missing was it wasn’t available in a waterproof formula. Not only an essential summer swap, but a necessity for those that spend lots of time outdoors in the ever-changing British weather, work in a stressful environment or need an exercise-friendly formula at all times of the year.
But does the new waterproof version offer the same 10/10 performance as the original? Or does the change in the formula have an impact on its impressive eye-opening abilities? We found out…
How we tested
To put the new mascara to the test, we not only compared its fluttery-effect to the original lash idôle mascara, but tested its waterproof performance at the local fitness centre. We put it through its paces to see how well it fared against the heat of a sauna, the water from the pool and the sweat of a class. And we know the bugbear of all waterproof mascaras is the removal at the end of the day, so we tried multiple make-up removers to see how easy it was to lift off at the end of the day too.
Lancôme lash idôle waterproof mascara
Rating: 10/10
The formula
Just like the non-waterproof mascara, this offers the same all-singing and all-dancing formula when it comes to performance. If you want natural volume: you got it. If you want eye-opening lift: that’s yours too. And what about that fanned-out flutter for a subtle take on the false-lash effect? Absolutely!
The fluttery effect is so quick and easy to create thanks to the smooth gel emulsion that glides on and is made for clump-free layering. Lancôme goes as far as to call the formulation “revolutionary”, and we have to say this isn’t over-hyped marketing. The flexible formula seamlessly builds as much natural volume as you desire without any stiffness or unsightly spidery lashes. It’s very impressive.
While that all remains the same, what sets this formula apart from last year’s launch is it promises a superior staying power. Not only is it smudge-proof and waterproof, it’s also life-proof, as per claims from the beauty brand, and it’s something we really put to the test.
The application
The packaging is the same sleek rose gold and black tube as the original, coupled with the same inventive new brush that we love so much. The curved head is designed to follow the upper lash line, making it easy to get to the roots of the lashes and follow through to the tips. But it’s the whopping 360 micro-bristles and 125 varying sizes that makes it effortless to catch every lash.
We found the best method of application is to hold the brush horizontally into the roots, and as you swipe through to the tip hold for a few seconds to encourage extra lift. Do this with every layer, adding as many layers as you wish to suit the look you want to create, but don’t let the formula dry in-between layer application for the most natural finish. One quick layer creates soft definition, while three or four creates full-on, but still reasonably natural, volume.
When it comes to removal, this remarkably isn’t as tough to remove as other waterproof formulas. You’ll find a good eye make-remover does take it off swiftly, but for a super quick and easy take-off you can’t beat an oil cleanser paired with a flannel or muslin cloth. We love using the Pai light work rosehip cleansing oil (£33, Cultbeauty.co.uk) that came out top in our round-up of the best.
The result
This mascara replicates the same outstanding performance when it comes to the look and feel of the much-loved launch of last year. It will leave you with a weightless, intense glossy black finish with fanned-out lift and volume. A subtle false-lash effect that still looks natural. And if that’s all you need, then the original launch will still be perfect for you. But if you’re looking for the same effect with stronger durability, the new waterproof version is a swap worth making.
When it comes to testing its waterproof abilities, we went all out – well, as far as you can in the UK in the middle of January. To see if it could withstand heat and humidity, we put it through its paces in a sauna – where there wasn’t a smudge in sight after use. To test how waterproof it is, we wore it swimming in the local pool and it didn’t budge. After a sweaty gym session and class, it didn’t even smear. And it even withstood the rollercoaster of laughter and tears watching After Life season three on Netflix.
So, if you’re looking for a formula that goes the extra long-lasting mile, turn to this waterproof formula. It’ll stay smudge-free and budge-proof no matter what the day or weather brings. And of course, it’s going to be hard to beat in the warmer months. We’re already predicting this is going viral this summer.
The verdict: Lancôme lash idôle waterproof mascara
Lancôme’s new waterproof lash idôle formula still maintains all the qualities we love from the original. It has the same brush and smooth buildable clump-free formula that creates outstanding fanned-out lift and volume for a truly eye-opening effect. It isn’t designed to replace it, but rather offers a complementary tougher formula for those with more active lifestyles.
Having tested it through literal sweat and tears, as well as heat and water – we can confirm nothing smudges or budges from this brilliant long-lasting formulation. If you’re lucky enough to be jetting off for some winter sun, this is the mascara you should be packing. With its glamorous effect and the staying power that not even the sun, sea or pool could budge, it’s a holiday must-have too.
