Mac is giving away its new mascara for free – here’s how to claim one
It’s the brand’s best formula yet, and now you can snap one up without paying a penny
A powerhouse in make-up, Mac is loved by professional artists and celebrities alike, with popular lipstick formulas, setting sprays and complexion products being part of its coveted arsenal.
Its biggest launch of the year has just landed. The brand’s all-new stack mascara, launching on 1 March, claims to be a disruptor to the market with its innovative formula and brush. It’s taken two years to develop and promises to provide length, volume, lift and curl.
Never one to miss a major make-up moment, we got our hands on the latest product ahead of its launch. Even more excitingly, our reviewer dubbed it her favourite Mac mascara yet.
During testing, our writer went from a “few strokes of natural definition perfect for daywear to up to 40 (yes, we counted) lashings of mascara”, which rivalled “the volume, length, lift and curls of false lashes”. They also found the formula to be one of the most buildable on the market.
If this sounds like something you need in your make-up bag (us too) then you’ll want to listen up because Mac has announced that it’s giving away free samples to celebrate the launch. Yes, you can get your hands on it for absolutely nothing before it hits shelves.
All you need to do is enter your details into this form (which can also be found in the bio on Mac’s Instagram page), including your name and address, and hey presto: you’ll be trialling it before the big day. Of course, you’ll have to be quick as there are limited numbers available. We’ll race you.
If you miss out, fear not, as you can sign up to hear as soon as the mascara officially launches. Sure, it won’t be free, but as this latest drop might sell out fast, we’d suggest you get ahead of the curve.
