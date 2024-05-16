The £10 concealer everyone should have in their make-up bag

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Concealer is arguably the most transformative make-up product you can have in your kit. Its uses are multi-purpose, spanning everything from covering up dark circles, brightening under-eyes and covering up blemishes, redness and pigmentation marks – we’d argue it’s a complexion saviour.

Shopping for the perfect product requires some consideration, however. Are you looking for full coverage or sheer and glowy? Do you want something that’s a shade lighter to brighten sallow skin or a foolproof colour match for concealing dark spots? These are all things that are top of our list when searching for the best formula.

If you’re on the hunt for a new concealer, this Maybelline option is our top contender. It’s affordable, buildable and most importantly, stays put all day. For less than a tenner, you can’t go wrong. Available in 15 shades, it has a sponge-tip applicator that can be applied directly to the skin with a twist-up dispenser to prevent wasted product.

Maybelline instant anti age eraser concealer: £9.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Maybelline )

This concealer offers medium coverage but, if you want more, it layers well to provide fuller, more opaque coverage. Best of all, it looks just as good worn on its own as it does under or on top of foundation, and can be easily applied with your fingers or a brush.

It’s long-wearing too, so you don’t have to reapply or worry about your dark circles reappearing around lunchtime. Plus, it lasts months before needing to buy a new one, and the subtle colour-correcting pigments brighten under-eyes while banishing discolouration.

