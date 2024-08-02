Support truly

Making history (and not for the first time), Simone Biles has just won the all-around gymnastics title in Paris for her sixth Olympic gold. Wrily, she celebrated by wearing a necklace with a goat charm – confirming she really is the woman of the moment.

Documented in her moving Netflix documentry Simone Biles Rising, the American won the same title at Rio in 2016, before pulling out in the Tokyo Olpympics in 2021. The world’s most decorated gymnast, Biles is now at the top of her game and wearing the “goat” necklace as an ode to herself (the greatest of all time).

Attracting a glitzy crowd, everyone from Tom Cruise and Snoop Dog to Greta Gerwig and Lady Gaga have been cheerleading Biles on from the sidelines. In a moment reminiscent of Rihanna’s iconic Superbowl performance, Biles was photographed touching up her glam ahead of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final on Tuesday.

Captured with two products in hand, Biles used Fenty’s cult invisimatte instant powder to set her look while her pout is courtesy of a lip liner hailing from NYX – and it costs just £4. Yep, even Olympic gold medalists use drugstore make-up like us mere mortals.

This isn’t the first time Biles has given us a glimpse of her Olympic beauty prep, with the gymnast sharing her hair and nails appointments on TikTok ahead of the Paris games. She even revealed that she does her own lashes (her talents are boundless).

If you’re intrigued on the beauty that Simone Biles wears when going for gold, here’s everything you need to know about Fenty’s setting powder and NYX’s bargain lip liner.

Fenty Beauty invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder: £25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Fenty )

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best setting powders, Fenty’s powder was described as the best formula for oily skin. “Working as an invisible pressed powder, which is rather rare, it instantly blots out shine on all areas of the face without any kind of cakey finish, giving a flawless look to the face from all angles,” our tester said.

“Included is a sponge for easy application, which our tester loved, and sodium hyaluronate has been included to prevent any drying.” A must-have for those looking to stamp out shine, it also works to reduce the appearance of pores and combat excess oil. Tick, tick, tick.

NYX professional slip lip liner pencil: £4, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( NYX )

To define and shape her lips, Simone Biles used a liner pencil from NYX. Costing just £4, it looks like she uses the professional pencil in the espresso shade. The lip pencil boasts a sharp tip for extra precision and come in a variety of both neutral shades for ehancing your natural lips and bolder hues for a contoured effect. With a buttery soft finish, the pencil glides on in application smoothly while the formula is designed for long-wear.

