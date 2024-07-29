Get full Olympics coverage for just £3.99 with this streaming service

Support truly

It’s already been a big summer of sport, and the season is set to continue. After a disappointing end to the Euro 2024 football tournament, and a second win in a row for Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, the 2024 Summer Olympics at Paris is now here.

But while sports coverage was plastered all over our screens on dozens of red button BBC channels when London hosted the Olympics in 2012, and again in Rio in 2016, new broadcasting deals means that the BBC is severely restricted in what it shows this year.

In 2018, Discovery won the exclusive European broadcast rights for the Olympics, meaning that for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the BBC will only have one live channel and one BBC livestream for the entire duration, showing just 250 hours of sport.

Viewers wanting to watch one of the 32 Olympic sports live will have to turn to Discovery+. The streaming service has rolling coverage of every single sport, streaming all 3,800 hours of sport, while the BBC will switch between sports in a curated format on BBC One, BBC Two and Olympics Extra on BBC iPlayer.

Thankfully, for Olympics junkies, Discovery+ has slashed the price of its standard tier in half, giving sports fans the chance to watch every sport live for just £3.99. Here’s how to get the deal.

Discovery+ standard subscription: Was £6.99, now £3.99 per month for 6 months, Amazon.co.uk

Discovery+

Discovery+ is the streaming hub of the Olympics, with coverage spanning around 55 dedicated channels. You also get access to Eurosport 1 and 2 with a Discovery+ subscription, which is showing live coverage of every sport between 7am and 10.30pm.

Discovery+ is currently running an Olympics deal, getting you a standard subscription for just £3.99 per month, instead of the usual £6.99. If you have an Amazon account, you can add a Discovery+ subscription to your account for £3.99 per month.

As well as access to the Olympics coverage, a subscription to Discovery+ also gets you access to live channels, including Eurosport, Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID.

A subscription to Discovery+ is also free for any Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. Sky Stream is currently on sale (was £28 per month, now £22 per month, Sky.com).

