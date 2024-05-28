This beard trimmer is a budget-friendly game-changer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you have a beard, you’ve likely spotted the rising price of a trim at your local barbers. The most economical solution is to invest in a beard trimmer, but that doesn’t mean it should cost you a fortune. Instead, we’ve discovered an affordable kit that will set you back less than £25, and it’s one that our grooming expert found “impossible to fault”.

Whether you want to maintain a neat short beard or stubble, are looking for something easy to get to grips with and a decent run time, or simply want a straightforward device to tidy up your neckline and trim your moustache, we’ve got you covered.

Taking the spot for best budget beard trimmer in our review, the Wahl groomsman has everything you need to keep overgrown hairs in check without wincing at the price.

“In terms of performance, it does a remarkable job for the money, munching its way through coarse facial hair with ease. There’s even a storage/charging stand to keep the unit and all of its various parts neatly tidied away when it’s not being used,” our writer said.

Wahl groomsman mains/rech trimmer: £24.99, Lookfantastic.com

Capable of tackling almost all your haircutting needs, this gadget has a run time of 60 minutes, comes with three close trim comb attachments and you can’t argue with its great value.

That’s not all though, as the kit also comes with a host of accessories including a moustache comb, cleaning brush, oil and blade guard, along with the charging base/storage stand. “We’d recommend the groomsman to anyone on the hunt for a simple, budget-friendly beard trimmer, who doesn’t plan on venturing north or south of the face,” said our reviewer.

