We’re always on the lookout for a bargain, so when we spotted Next’s latest beauty boxes, we couldn’t wait to share.

The retailer recently launched five new boxes to add to its existing collection, which includes sets for brides to be, new mums and babies, getting a summer glow and more.

However, its luxury edit beauty box is the star of the show. Costing just £40, the contents are worth a whopping £240, thanks to the inclusion of premium beauty products from leading brands such as Elemis, Sarah Chapman, ghd, Neon and This Works. From haircare to skincare to make-up, the box is packed full of goodies.

Making the perfect gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, below we’ve got all the details on Next’s beauty box, including tried and tested reviews of a few of the products featured, in case you needed any more convincing.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Next luxury edit beauty box: £40, Next.co.uk

(Next)

This beauty box includes everything from body creams to wellbeing candles, with a mix of full-size products and travel minis. Worth £240, you can make a huge £200 saving while topping up your beauty stash and trying new products.

There’s something for everyone with brands ranging from ghd to Elemis – we suspect it won’t last long, so snap it up while it's on offer.

Buy now

What’s in Next’s luxury edit beauty box?

Sarah Chapman the facelift: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Sarah Chapman the facelift: Was £32, now £24, Cultbeauty.co.uk (Sarah Chapman)

While this face massage tool may look extreme, it’s actually very relaxing and well-loved by our reviewer in our guide to the best face massage tools. To buy on its own is £32, but you get eight other products within the Next box, which is a brilliant bargain.

“It delivers a much firmer massage along the jawline, sides of the neck and just under your cheekbones. Due to its design, it’s too firm to be used, or to reach, your forehead, chin or under-eyes. However, if you hold a lot of stress in your jaw, or are a perpetual jaw clencher, this works wonders to relieve any tension,” our tester said.

Buy now

Ghd bodyguard heat protect spray: £18, Feelunique.com

Ghd bodyguard heat protect spray: £18, Feelunique.com (ghd)

You can get your hands on a full-size bottle of this ghd heat protectant spray in Next’s beauty box, which also earned a spot in our guide to the best heat protectant sprays.

“We used this on damp and dry locks and found it to feel weightless and ideal for finer hair types. It also came in handy at taming baby hairs and flyaways, especially when we used straighteners on our locks,” our reviewer said.

They added that “the formula is a mix of polymers and conditioning agents to protect from root to tip,” leaving hair with “a lovely glossy finish once styled”.

Buy now

Neom real luxury scented candle: £46, Lookfantastic.com

Neom real luxury scented candle: £46, Lookfantastic.com (Neom)

In the box you’ll find an adorable travel size version of Neom’s cult favourite candles, and the full-size version was featured in our guide to the best non-toxic candles that are sustainable and smell great.

Our reviewer explained what makes it so good, saying: “Neom candles are made from a blend of organic vegetable waxes and highly-concentrated pure essential oils. This three-wick gem is one of our all-time favourites thanks to its divine scent – a heavenly concoction of 24 oils specially chosen for their de-stressing qualities, including lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood.”

Buy now

L’Occitane shea butter hand cream: £18.93, Amazon.co.uk

L’Occitane shea butter hand cream: £18.93, Amazon.co.uk (L’Occitane)

There’s a full-size L’Occitane hand cream in this box, which is a generous 75ml tube of product. Rich in shea butter, without being thick or greasy, it’s a skin-softening formula that’s ideal if you are constantly trying to tackle dry skin and also makes for a luxurious post-manicure treat or bedtime pamper.

Buy now

This Works deep sleep body cocoon: £25, Johnlewis.com

This Works deep sleep body cocoon: £25, Johnlewis.com (This Works)

Indulge in a full-size bottle of This Works body moisturiser that’s packed with ingredients that will help you drift off to sleep faster. A luxurious blend of shea butter, crambe, camelia and sativa oil should leave your skin feeling soft and supple, while the lavender, vetivert and camomile essential oils will add a relaxing aroma.

Buy now

Eve Lom cleansing oil capsules: £55, Spacenk.com

Eve Lom cleansing oil capsules: £55, Spacenk.com (Eve Lom)

As effective as cleansing oil is at removing every trace of make-up, it can sometimes be a messy affair, so these capsulated pods from Eve Lom are the perfect compromise. Each biodegradable capsule is full of Eve Lom’s signature cleansing blend of botanical oils, including eucalyptus, clove and chamomile that will break down make-up and leave skin feeling refreshed.

Buy now

Delilah lip line long wear retractable lip pencil in ‘naked’: £20, Lookfantastic.com

Delilah lip line long wear retractable lip pencil in ‘naked’: £20, Lookfantastic.com (Delilah)

Perfect your pout with this full-size waterproof lip liner, featured in the Next luxury edit beauty box. It comes with a built-in sharpener and lip brush to ensure you’re never left with a stumpy pencil and can precisely paint your lips with long-lasting colour. The shade “naked” is a your-lips-but-better, dusty pink hue that will pair well with almost every make-up look.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £99, Elemis.com

Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £99, Elemis.com (Elemis)

In the box, you’ll get a travel size version of this pricey firming night cream from Elemis. Enriched with a blend of laminaria digitata, red algae, avocado and sesame oils, it works to hydrate skin while you sleep, leaving you looking radiant in the morning. It also targets fine lines and wrinkles to help improve the skin’s suppleness and elasticity. Simply apply a pea-sized amount every evening as the last step in your routine.

Buy now

Elemis rehydrating ginseng toner: £25, Lookfantastic.com

Elemis rehydrating ginseng toner: £25, Lookfantastic.com (Elemis)

There’s an impressive full size, 200ml bottle of this Elemis toner in the box, which makes for a pretty decent saving overall. Packed with a cocktail of ingredients such as Korean ginseng, sweet betty flower and quillaja wood, it works to locks in hydration and can reduce the appearance of pores.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on skincare and other beauty buys, try the links below:

We’ve also rounded up the best moisturisers for oily skin that won’t clog your pores and for dry skin too

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.