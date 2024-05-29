Caudalie’s natural deodorant is a beauty editor favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As we grow ever-conscious about what we are putting in our bodies, we’ve tested our fair share of natural deodorants and considered whether they are worth the swap.

The truth is natural deodorants can be just as effective as their chemical counterpart, yet they don’t contain any of the nasties. As a more eco conscious option, coconut or tea tree oil are used thanks to their antibacterial or disinfectant properties, while scents tend to come from essential oils, such as lavender or sandalwood.

When it comes to finding the right natural deodorant for you, we’ve done the hard work for you, saving your pits from needless test swatches. Which one to turn to? Well, Caudalíe’s vinofresh natural stick deodorant comes tried, tested and approved by the IndyBest team. It ranked as the best natural deodorant stick in our review, and we’re sure if you too make the swap, you’ll never go back.

Caudalie vinofresh natural stick deodorant: £14, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

This deodorant is chemical-free and is gentle on our armpits – one of the areas of our skin that can experience the most sensitivity due to sweat, shaving and chaffing. The formula boasts hydrating properties, making it a great pick for sensitive skin.

Our tester was blown away by the effectiveness of the deodorant, writing that “this gel-like stick was a real joy to use”. Thanks to being completely “colourless with no chalky base, it didn’t mark any clothes which was a real bonus for our black-wearing tester”.

“Grape water is the key ingredient, which has prebiotic power to support healthy underarm flora and soothe the skin, while vegetal glycol rids it of bad bacteria and the fresh eucalyptus scent gives that clean feeling,” they added.

A natural deodorant, with skincare properties, that’s kind on sensitive skin and keeps us smelling fresh for up to 24 hours? We’ll take two.

