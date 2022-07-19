If there’s one thing we love here at IndyBest, it’s skincare. It’s not hard to find the brands we love the absolute most on our site, but we’re always on the lookout for more. So when we got the opportunity to try out Dr David Jack’s new daily skin trio, we jumped at the chance.

Dr David Jack is a medical doctor at London’s Harley Street, specialising in cosmetic procedures. It’s a pretty good sign for his new daily skin trio – a day serum, SPF 50 moisturiser and night cream – using ingredients the website claims are “evidence based”. All products in the set are also fragrance free and vegan.

Coming in at £89-£95 each, these products are not cheap. These are an investment in skincare, so we were extremely keen to put the daily skin trio to the test to see how they fared.

You can usually get the complete trio for £273, but it’s currently on sale for £218 on the website (a saving of 20 per cent).

How we tested

We used the daily skin trio every day for two weeks. This means using the advanced antioxidant day serum every morning, followed by the daily moisturiser with SPF 50. At night we applied the advanced active night cream just before bed. Here’s what we made of each product.

Dr David Jack good morning advanced antioxidant day serum Rating: 9/10 You only need a pea-sized amount of the day serum, to apply over your whole face using your hands. It’s a light, translucent serum, with the same neutral fresh smell as the other two products in the trio. On first use it took a bit of getting used to, as the serum leaves a slight sticky residue on your hands and face. But within seconds, our skin drank it in and the stickiness vanished. Our skin felt immediately brighter and deeply moisturised, leaving a fresh dewy complexion across our whole face. After a week of using the products, our skin was visibly tighter and felt plumped, so much so that you have to fight not to commit the cardinal sin of touching your face, just to feel how good it is. The key ingredients are Vitamin C for skin firming and hyperpigmentation; niacinamide for reducing redness, breakouts and wrinkles; glutathione as an antioxidant and to even skin tone; and azelaic acid, which is anti-inflammatory and tackles rosacea, acne, and balances sebum (the oily substance which occurs naturally on skin). The serum visibly reduced redness and textured skin on our cheeks, pores were less visible, and our skin has been less prone to breakouts over the two weeks. Our skin feels bright and ready for the day. Buy now £ 89 , Drdavidjack.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr David Jack all day long SPF 50 moisturiser Rating: 9.5/10 Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have clocked on to the fact that we need to be wearing SPF every single day, whatever the weather. But it’s a hard market, and many of us have tried a few that feel too much like slapping oily sun-cream on our face, which can be enough to put you off. Well, if you’re looking to start on your daily SPF journey, we couldn’t recommend this product more. It’s thicker and much more of a cream moisturiser texture than the serum, and requires a bit more working in to the skin. But you’d never know it was factor 50, as our skin immediately absorbed the light moisturiser, leaving it soft and refreshed. Read more: 12 best anti-ageing day creams that help reduce wrinkles As well as niacinamide, the main ingredients here are hyaluronic acid for skin smoothing, healing, firmness and hydration; gluthione for skin tone, cell repair, and detoxification; and, intriguingly, carrot extract, for blue light protection, anti pollution and anti-ageing properties. It also works as a primer for makeup, which sat really nicely on our skin. When this product says all day long, it really means all day long. Even in the current heatwave, this moisturiser strikes that perfect balance of replenishing the skin while reducing and preventing oiliness. If you have to go with just one product of the trio, go with this one. Buy now £ 95 , Drdavidjack.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr David Jack good night advanced active night cream Rating: 9/10 No, it’s not a fad to use separate creams for the morning and evening. They have different properties, and this one claims to work on your skin while you sleep to help you wake up feeling refreshed. (Disclaimer: We still woke up needing coffee). What we like about Dr David Jack’s night cream is how light and soft it is, and it feels replenishing for the skin, as opposed to brightening and bouncy like the day serum was. The pretty neutral smell is especially important here too, as no one wants to go to bed with a strong smell. Our skin still felt noticeably moisturised the next morning. The night cream features granactive retinoid, which is very popular in the skincare world, and for good reason – namely, its ability to brighten skin and improve its texture. The cream also features peptides for visible radiance and hydration; panthenol for its soothing properties; and our old friend niacinamide. Buy now £ 89 , Drdavidjack.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}