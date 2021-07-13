Buy now £10, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Using the cryo rubber mask is a two-step process: it comes with a sachet of cream designed to be applied to the skin before the mask is then placed on top for 30 to 40 minutes.

The sachet contains 4g of product, which feels like a lot when you’re rubbing it into skin, and much more than we’d ever use of our moisturiser in one application.

The mask itself is made of two parts: one is for the top half of your face, the other for the bottom. While it has the same process as a typical sheet mask, with a one-size-fits-all approach, the rubber mask is much thicker and easier to apply.

It doesn’t fold in on itself or get so twisted it takes ages to unravel, and fits reasonably well. However, we did encounter the same issues we face with sheet masks, where it doesn’t fully cover the tip of the nose, nor the edge of your chin, so it doesn’t sit completely flat on the face.

We did like how well it stayed in place without sliding around. We easily stayed sitting upright without it moving, but as it is meant to be worn for half an hour, we’d recommend busying yourself by scrolling through TikTok or reading a book.

The mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid, a non-exfoliating acid that attracts and retains moisture to the skin, with one molecule able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, which is why it’s often found in moisturisers and hydrating serums.

While wearing it we definitely noticed a cooling effect, and once removed our skin looked dewy, plump and hydrated – an effect which lasted for hours. Our skin wasn’t dripping in excess product and we could have easily applied make-up minutes afterwards.

With any sheet mask of this type, results are only ever a temporary solution, rather than a long-term fix for dehydrated skin. That said, it’s a nice step to do before make-up, to refresh hungover skin or to cool down when a heatwave hits.

The verdict: Dr.Jart+ cryo rubber mask with moisturising hyaluronic acid

Realistically, it’s the sachet of serum is that gives your skin the moisture here – the mask simply helps with the absorption and prompts the dewiness.

But for a tenner, it’s fun to take selfies with and delivers an easy, short-term moisture boost. An essential for your skincare routine? No. But it’s a nice, easy-to-use, pampering treat.