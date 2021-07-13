The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
We tried the Dr Jart+ rubber mask that’s dominating our Instagram feed – but is it worth the hype?
It’s made with hyaluronic acid, one of the best hydrating ingredients on the skincare scene
Whenever a beauty product goes viral, we’re quick to try it out for ourselves to see if it’s really worth the hype.
Items such as the Revlon one step hair dryer, Maybelline’s sensational sky high mascara, Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brow freeze and Nyx’s lipstick-gloss hybrid have racked up hundreds of thousands of reviews and millions of views across Instagram and TikTok, and while some have exceeded our expectations, others have let us down.
One company that’s seen a lot of success on social media is Dr Jart+, a South Korean skincare brand that relaunched in the UK in 2021. Its colour-correcting cream (£13, Boots.com) saw huge success on TikTok and having tried it ourselves, we can say first hand it works wonders to conceal redness and even out your skin tone.
We’ve since spotted its rubber moisturising mask dominating our Instagram feed, so we were keen to put it through its paces.
Claiming to draw and lock moisture into the skin to provide long-lasting hydration, we rated it on the ease of application, any noticeable results and if we thought it was worth it.
Dr.Jart+ cryo rubber mask with moisturising hyaluronic acid
Buy now £10, Cultbeauty.co.uk
Using the cryo rubber mask is a two-step process: it comes with a sachet of cream designed to be applied to the skin before the mask is then placed on top for 30 to 40 minutes.
The sachet contains 4g of product, which feels like a lot when you’re rubbing it into skin, and much more than we’d ever use of our moisturiser in one application.
The mask itself is made of two parts: one is for the top half of your face, the other for the bottom. While it has the same process as a typical sheet mask, with a one-size-fits-all approach, the rubber mask is much thicker and easier to apply.
It doesn’t fold in on itself or get so twisted it takes ages to unravel, and fits reasonably well. However, we did encounter the same issues we face with sheet masks, where it doesn’t fully cover the tip of the nose, nor the edge of your chin, so it doesn’t sit completely flat on the face.
Read more: Dr Jart+’s colour correcting cream has gone viral on TikTok, but does it actually work?
We did like how well it stayed in place without sliding around. We easily stayed sitting upright without it moving, but as it is meant to be worn for half an hour, we’d recommend busying yourself by scrolling through TikTok or reading a book.
The mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid, a non-exfoliating acid that attracts and retains moisture to the skin, with one molecule able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, which is why it’s often found in moisturisers and hydrating serums.
While wearing it we definitely noticed a cooling effect, and once removed our skin looked dewy, plump and hydrated – an effect which lasted for hours. Our skin wasn’t dripping in excess product and we could have easily applied make-up minutes afterwards.
With any sheet mask of this type, results are only ever a temporary solution, rather than a long-term fix for dehydrated skin. That said, it’s a nice step to do before make-up, to refresh hungover skin or to cool down when a heatwave hits.
The verdict: Dr.Jart+ cryo rubber mask with moisturising hyaluronic acid
Realistically, it’s the sachet of serum is that gives your skin the moisture here – the mask simply helps with the absorption and prompts the dewiness.
But for a tenner, it’s fun to take selfies with and delivers an easy, short-term moisture boost. An essential for your skincare routine? No. But it’s a nice, easy-to-use, pampering treat.
