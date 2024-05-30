This moisturiser is a game-changer for rosacea and dry skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Rosacea is a more widespread skin condition than many people realise, and the most common symptoms are flushing skin, texture on the skin and irritation around the eyes. In some more severe cases, there might also be a thickening of the skin.

If you do have rosacea, a solid skincare routine is key to managing and soothing your symptoms and will normally include, a fragrance-free cleanser, hyaluronic acid serum, moisturiser and sun protection. At each step, look for calming and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as green tea and niacinamide.

Finding a non-drying moisturiser is essential, especially if you already have dry skin and luckily Dr Sam Bunting’s flawless moisturiser does the job perfectly.

Of course, we’ve reviewed it and it was named best for dry skin in our guide to rosacea products. Keep reading to see why you should add this moisturiser to your skincare routine.

Dr Sam’s flawless moisturiser intense: £34, Drsambunting.com

The buttery moisturiser was awarded five stars by our reviewer, who said that it “will relieve any tightness in the skin and leaves a soft balmy residue”. If you have particularly dry skin and want to wear a thick moisturiser under your make-up, our reviewer said they found that it “created a hydrating base for make-up”.

“We found this to be especially great as an intensive treatment for particularly dry skin days,” explained our writer. The reason it’s so hydrating is thanks to Nad+ which helps to rebuild the skin barrier and squalane.

They added that the moisturiser “works quickly overnight to alleviate tightness and discomfort in the skin”. This sounds like a game-changer for anyone with rosacea who has particularly dry skin.

