The sun has got its hat on (hip-hip-hip hooray). While we’ve been eagerly awaiting the summer months, if you want to feel a little more radiant when stepping outside, we’ve got just the answer.

Isle of Paradise’s fake tan kit will allow you to finesse that sun-kissed glow, and it’s currently 40 per cent off. The kit in question consists of the brand’s popular self-tanning water, hydrating face self-tan serum and a mitt for a streak-free finish.

The brand was founded by Jools von Hepp who was on a mission to diversify the tanning industry by championing body positivity, while also making excellent self-tanners more accessible and easier to use.

And it’s fair to say he certainly delivered on this goal, and then some. Thanks to Isle of Paradise’s innovative range of formulas, it allows you to achieve a flawless, natural-looking glow.

Should you want to achieve “just back from holiday” look at a more pocket-friendly price, read on for everything there is to know about the kit while it’s currently a whopping 40 per cent off.

Isle of Paradise passport to paradise kit: Was £45.85, now £27.48, Lookfantastic.com

All your fake tan needs are covered thanks to this kit. Inside the travel-friendly pouch, you’ll find the brand’s hyglo self-tan face serum (£14.71, Lookfantastic.com), which received high praise in our review of the best face tanner. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, so it “packs a hydrating punch leaving skin looking bright, plump and well-nourished”, praised our writer.

Acting as a two-in-one “moisture-boosting serum with self-tan”, it’s a “bathroom cabinet space-saver”, they added. As for application, it’s simply a case of applying the drop to your face, the more you use, the deeper the colour. But our tester “found even with the highest amount of drops skin still looked very natural as it developed”.

That’s not all though, you’ll also get the brand’s bestselling tanning water (£12.70, Lookfantastic.com), which is a gradual and buildable tan. It’s a clear liquid, but has colour-correcting benefits, with the green hue working to cancel out redness. While we’re yet to review this exact formula, the brand’s self-tanning mousse (£13.37, Lookfantastic.com) was well reviewed in our guide to the best fake tans.

Our tester noted that it “develops into the most natural-looking tan we tried, giving us a deep looking glow while still looking golden”. It “smells fresh and coconut-y and develops in four to six hours, but also stays perfect for around five days after applying”.

Finally, the kit also includes one of the brand’s applicator mits (£3.32, Lookfantastic.com), which is a must-have for any fake tan routine. It promises to deliver a flawless, streak-free finish.

With everything you could need to achieve a glowy, sun kissed look, this kit really is a no-brainer. Better still, it’s 40 per cent off.

