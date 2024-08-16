Lily Collins used this £4 product on the set of Emily in Paris

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The first part of Emily in Paris season four is with us and, with this bountiful Netflix drop comes a whole host of new outfits, make-up looks and, thanks to the show’s make-up artist, skincare inspiration.

The MUA in question, Aurelie Payen, explained that “each episode has maybe two or three [make-up] looks,” so, naturally, you’d expect a good skincare regime behind these changing faces – and you’d be right.

Payen told The Independent, “I do have a really precise routine for [Lily Collins’s] skincare because when she arrives in the morning, I really like the face to be ready to wear make-up. We don't have lots of time for the prep every morning so we need to be ready as soon as possible.”

Ultimately, this means finding tools and skincare products that will achieve the same results as you might with a professional facial in a compressed time frame. For instance, she used the Foreo UFO tool (£339 Lookfantastic.com) to give the results of a “real facial”, but “in three minutes”, she says.

But of course, it can’t all be £300 gadgets and gizmos, and thankfully, Payen revealed there’s one rather unique product she asked Lily to use while on set for Emily in Paris –and it’s just £4. Keep reading for all of the details.

Talika smile patch: £4.38, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Talika is a French brand that’s over 75 years old ( Amazon/The Independent )

The Talika lip mask is one of the make-up artist’s favourite affordable finds and was used by Lily Collins when on the set of Emily in Paris. Promising to work in just 10 minutes, the lip mask is infused with vitamin B5 and claims to hydrate and soften dry lips. For less than £5, we’re going to give them a try ourselves.

Payen also revealed she’s a fan of the brand’s eye therapy patches (£8.50, Amazon.co.uk), and has them in her pre-make-up skincare arsenal. “I love them a lot,” she tells us, and as another affordable pick at sub-£10, we can see why.

Read more: Lily Collin’s exact eye shadow and lipstick from season 4 episode 4 of Emily in Paris