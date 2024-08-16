Emily in Paris make-up artist shares exact products used for Sylvie’s chic looks

Support truly

Emily in Paris’ resident Parisian style icon, Sylvie Grateau, is the epitome of French sophistication and, alongside her fashion, the character’s elevated make-up plays a key role in how she is perceived.

After speaking to the show’s lead make-up artist, Aurelie Payen, we’ve discovered the exact products that were used on set to turn actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu into her marketing director persona.

In an interview with IndyBest, Payen, who doesn’t do Leroy-Beaulieu’s make-up personally, but fulfills the beauty keys for the whole Emily in Paris cast, told us: “The brief for for Sylvie's character was to be the this very sensual, 40+ Parisian woman who's going to work and has lots of beautiful clothes and a very elevated vibe.”

open image in gallery Payen revealed ‘Sylvie’s’ signature cheek, lip and eye products ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

She added: “The make-up for that kind of woman is not bold make-up. It's less is more, very, ‘I put on some make-up, but you won't see it,’ and, ‘I just woke up like that.’ It's a natural kind of beauty vibe.”

Victoria Beckham satin kajal eyeliner, cocoa: £30, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery ( Victoria Beckham )

Getting granular with the flat plan for Sylvie’s make-up, Payen explained how the eyes were a big focus. “It would be a shadow for the lips and maybe a shadow also for the eyes,” she explained. “A lot of eyelashes – like lots of eyelashes, lots of mascara – to have the eyes looking very done, but not done at the same time.”

The make-up artist went on to reveal that one of the most-used products to achieve this look was Victoria Beckham’s satin kajal eyeliner in the shade ‘cocoa’. Payen said: “Then she has a pencil, a brown shade on top of the eyelid and the eyes are done. But it's not like a big, big thing, you know?”

Payen added that the liner can be used as a multifunctional product, attesting to its pliable consistency and describing it as “creamy but it stays, so you can play with it”.

“If you want to do a shadow, you can do a shadow. If you want to do a straight line, you can do a straight line, too,” she said, “It’s amazing. You can play and mix in every product with it.”

Buy now

Chanel No1 de Chanel lip and cheek balm: £32, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel )

Another product beloved by the beauty team behind Sylvie’s look is the Chanel No1 de Chanel lip and cheek balm.

“It's something that [Leroy-Beaulieu’s make-up artist] used a lot to get [Leroy-Beaulieu’s] cheekbones done,” Payen revealed.

Just like the Victoria Beckham satin kajal eyeliner, the Chanel balm is also a multipurpose product. Payen added: “You can match it with the lips as well and, if you want, you can put a little bit more in the in the eyelid too, so you have a full make-up.”

Buy now

