The exact red lipstick Lily Collins wore during Emily in Paris

If you’re a fan of Emily in Paris, you’ll know well that the protagonist – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) – has a penchant for a red lip, but what you might not have known is exactly which one she uses. Lucky for you, we spoke to Lily Collins’s make-up artist Aurelie Payen for all the details.

Payen told The Independent that before applying any lip colour, prep is ultra important. She uses the Foreo tool called Iris (£135.20, Boots.com) which she says “will micro stimulate your skin to just take away the puffiness of the morning when you wake up and you’re a little bit tired.”

As for specific prep products to apply, Payen says she likes Laneige, praising its lip sleeping mask (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk) for being “very, very good”. It moisturises “my lips enough that when I want to take it off and be ready to do my lips, they’re all good for the day”, she notes.

Prep under the belt, Payen finally lets us in on her signature Emily red lipstick. Keep reading for all of the details.

Dior rouge Dior matte velvet refillable lipstick in 666: £39, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dior )

The red lip in question. Payen told us that the Dior lipstick in 666 was the very one that Lily wore during season four of Emily in Paris.

In a deep rouge that rivals the cult status of Chanel’s rouge allure, Dior’s 666 matte lip emanates a timeless French charm.

open image in gallery Lily Collins’ character is often spotted sporting a bold red lip ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

As for the formula, it’s not one that we’ve tried and tested before, but it is said to have a hydrating and non-chalky texture. If it’s good enough for Lily Collins, it’s good enough for us.

Sephora Collection rouge is not my name matte lipstick, 18 say it louder: £8.50, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

If the Dior matte lip colour comes up a bit pricey for your liking, we have good news. It turns out that Payen loves an affordable Sephora lipstick.

“For season one of Emily in Paris, I used Sephora [on Lily],” she shares. While Payen didn’t specify the exact shade, from browsing the retailer’s website, there’s only one product that fits the matte and red bill, and it’s this one. For just £8, we’re adding this to our baskets ASAP.