How to use a massage candle for a more sensory experience

Love the soothing benefits of a massage body oil and the calming ambience of a candle? If you haven’t already, you need to try massage candles – these candles offer a sensory experience in more ways than one, but how exactly should you use them, and how do they work?

Massage candles are burned in the same way as typical candles but, as well as letting off soothing candlelight and a lovely scent, the resulting oil can be poured over the body before its skin-loving ingredients are massaged into the skin, creating a spa-like experience.

Whether you use the candle with a partner as part of a romantic evening or are simply looking for a way to wind down after a long day, they’re sure to spice up your nighttime routine, while offering an extra element of pampering post soak in the tub.

If you’re intrigued about massage candles and want to try a tested favourite, Oskia’s skin smoothing candle was one of our reviewer’s favourites, dubbed the best skincare-focused option.

Oskia rose de mai massage candle: £55, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

Landing a spot in our review of the best massage candles, our reviewer noted that Oskia’s candle is “more on the skincare end of the massage candle spectrum”, with a “clean, classic design and a rich rose smell”.

Suitable for all skin types, the candle is made with natural ingredients including beeswax, soybean and coconut oil in addition to vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids. According to our tester, it was “probably the best body oil of all the products we tried”, making this a standout buy well worth your attention.

The scent is long-lasting (our reviewer found that it lasted for hours), while its skincare benefits made the skin feel “soft” and “supple”.

As for how to use a massage candle, it’s recommended that you wait around five to 10 minutes for the top layer of wax to melt before applying it – you can do this by pouring it straight onto your skin or into your hands first. It’s suitable for use on your body and face and the oil has a low melting point so, the brand says it shouldn’t get too hot. You can use the oil from the candle in the same way you would a normal massage oil, but it is said to offer a more sensory experience.

