Protecting both you and the ocean, reef-safe sunscreens are just as efficacious as regular SPF but don’t contain any toxic chemicals that can damage aquatic wildlife.

Research has shown that chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate can be toxic to our oceans, coral reefs and marine life. As such, more and more tropical destinations are placing a ban on these harmful chemicals found in traditional sunscreen, including Florida, Hawaii, Palau, Aruba, Bonaire, and Mexico.

So, whether you’re jetting off to warmer climes or enjoying the sun at home, it’s time to start paying attention to the ingredients in your SPF. To make life easier, try to stick with mineral sunscreens that use zinc oxide and titanium oxide filters instead.

But just like regular formulas, it can be a minefield finding the right one that nourishes, protects and doesn’t leave a white caste. Enter Pai’s British summertime illuminating sunscreen. Suitable for all skin types, its multipurpose formula gives an instant radiance boost.

Securing the covetable top spot in our review of reef-safe sunscreens, here’s why you need it for your next holiday this summer 2024.

Pai British summer time illuminating sunscreen, SPF 30: £34, Lookfantastic.com

The second mineral sunscreen to join Pai’s roster of sensitive skincare solutions, the brand has dialled up the glow in the summer time illuminating formula. Our tester said it’s “ideal for anyone looking for a radiance boost”. This glow is thanks to the natural light-reflecting pigments called mica (ethically and sustainably sourced) that instantly illuminate the skin. “So much so, it encouraged us to go make-up-free when using this SPF,” found our writer.

Technically, the Pai formula is a primer-SPF hybrid that’s formulated to pair well with make-up. Our tester confirmed it does this incredibly well, too. “Its light, non-greasy texture provides a smooth, even canvas for foundation that stays flawless, with no piling or blotching under coverage,” they added. Tick, tick, tick.

