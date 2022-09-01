Though available in 20 shades, we have fair skin and sampled ‘light 2’, which we wore alongside other daily make-up staples, such as foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara. Straightaway, we were happy to spot the inclusion of hydrating skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, as our under-eye area can look more tired if it needs a little extra moisture. Being a mum and juggling work and kids during the school holidays, our tester was keen to embrace any brightening help to combat tired-looking eyes.

The packaging is undeniably chic, with this transparent tube showcasing a glam gold lid and black trim. We liked the chunky square shape and minimalist branding too, which adds to the product’s overall on-trend aesthetic. While the £22 buy is a treat, we think it looks like an even more expensive product than its price tag.

Twisting off the lid, we clocked eyes on the soft doe foot wand applicator, which is straight, with a slightly angled edge. Our tester alternated between dotting it onto skin with fingertips as a quick fix, and also blending the midweight formula using a sponge.

A tiny amount offers thick, yet spreadable coverage, which reached across our entire under-eye area – with product to spare for popping onto redness and blemishes. It’s very easy to create full, radiant coverage without cakiness, and a sheer luminous layer is equally achievable. So, for areas needing a little extra help, we tended to add a heavier finish. Meanwhile, we saw subtle complexion balancing and brightening even from using the product sparingly.

Because of that, the adaptable concealer is ideal for use both with foundation, as well as alone or alongside just powder, depending on your preference. Our tester is a big fan of beauty buys that deliver results in a hurry, and this concealer certainly measures up as a speedy helping hand.

Our tester saw a big improvement to the dark circles under their eyes especially, which made their face appear brightened overall. Plus, they liked the way noticeable coverage offset their mascara and eyeshadow nicely, too. Our tester did build the thick formula up carefully on more fragile skin, so it wouldn’t settle into fine lines. However, they were happy to see even coverage improving the look of dark shadows.

Meanwhile, our tester sometimes experiences a bit of neck redness, which they can struggle to cover seamlessly. We saw the concealer hide it and the formula blended well, while staying in place throughout the day. Plus, the finish continuously radiated luminosity under their eyes. This formula is smoothing and hydrating, but it’s also on the demi-matte side and doesn’t slip off or cause excess residue. Overall, these versatile effects lend themselves well to different complexion concerns and types of make-up coverage.