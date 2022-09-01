Jamie Genevieve is a Scottish make-up artist and digital creator with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, as well as founder of popular eponymous beauty brand, Vieve. Clearly an authority on all things make-up, the beauty expert regularly showcases fresh looks and tutorials using her own Vieve products.
Favourite Vieve buys we’ve sampled so far include its blusher, eyeshadow and eye wands. While those goodies had us topping up our beauty stash for day-to-night looks, the make-up line hadn’t ventured into complexion products – until now.
Which is why we were very excited to hear about the brand-new modern radiance concealer landing on 1 September. Billed as being both brightening and hydrating, it’s available in 20 shades and is said to deliver medium to full coverage. Those are bold concealer claims indeed, but how do they stand up to IndyBest testing?
We got our hands on the concealer ahead of launch, bringing you a comprehensive review just in time to shop Vieve’s first complexion make-up drop.
How we tested
We sampled this concealer over several days, looking at the formula, wearability, coverage on the under-eye area, and ability to hide blemishes. Our tester is a tired mum-of-two, who likes a natural look, while always being keen to find make-up buys offering a complexion-brightening helping hand.
We also kept our skincare routine the same, both for reviewing consistency and to accurately measure results. Read on for our full tried-and-tasted take.
Vieve modern radiance concealer
- Rating: 9/10
- Number of shades: 20
- Coverage : medium to full
- Finish : demi-matte, brightening and colour correcting
Though available in 20 shades, we have fair skin and sampled ‘light 2’, which we wore alongside other daily make-up staples, such as foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara. Straightaway, we were happy to spot the inclusion of hydrating skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid, as our under-eye area can look more tired if it needs a little extra moisture. Being a mum and juggling work and kids during the school holidays, our tester was keen to embrace any brightening help to combat tired-looking eyes.
The packaging is undeniably chic, with this transparent tube showcasing a glam gold lid and black trim. We liked the chunky square shape and minimalist branding too, which adds to the product’s overall on-trend aesthetic. While the £22 buy is a treat, we think it looks like an even more expensive product than its price tag.
Twisting off the lid, we clocked eyes on the soft doe foot wand applicator, which is straight, with a slightly angled edge. Our tester alternated between dotting it onto skin with fingertips as a quick fix, and also blending the midweight formula using a sponge.
A tiny amount offers thick, yet spreadable coverage, which reached across our entire under-eye area – with product to spare for popping onto redness and blemishes. It’s very easy to create full, radiant coverage without cakiness, and a sheer luminous layer is equally achievable. So, for areas needing a little extra help, we tended to add a heavier finish. Meanwhile, we saw subtle complexion balancing and brightening even from using the product sparingly.
Because of that, the adaptable concealer is ideal for use both with foundation, as well as alone or alongside just powder, depending on your preference. Our tester is a big fan of beauty buys that deliver results in a hurry, and this concealer certainly measures up as a speedy helping hand.
Our tester saw a big improvement to the dark circles under their eyes especially, which made their face appear brightened overall. Plus, they liked the way noticeable coverage offset their mascara and eyeshadow nicely, too. Our tester did build the thick formula up carefully on more fragile skin, so it wouldn’t settle into fine lines. However, they were happy to see even coverage improving the look of dark shadows.
Meanwhile, our tester sometimes experiences a bit of neck redness, which they can struggle to cover seamlessly. We saw the concealer hide it and the formula blended well, while staying in place throughout the day. Plus, the finish continuously radiated luminosity under their eyes. This formula is smoothing and hydrating, but it’s also on the demi-matte side and doesn’t slip off or cause excess residue. Overall, these versatile effects lend themselves well to different complexion concerns and types of make-up coverage.
The verdict: Vieve modern radiance concealer
This balancing concealer covers dark circles competently and smoothes over redness and blemishes with ease. Gently hydrating too, the midweight matte formula spreads over skin and is buildable. The posh packaging looks chic in our make-up bag and because a little bit goes a long way, we think this £22 buy should last us a while. Plus, anything offering a brightening boost gets our beauty buy seal of approval.
