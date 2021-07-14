The perfect emergency layer, a gilet adds a f warmth, weatherproofing and – believe it or not – style to your outdoor wardrobe.

Designed for layering, you can wear them over merino wool in mild weather, and under a shell or insulated jacket in rain for seriously cold conditions. But, as they’re sleeveless, they don’t feel as constrictive as a shell or down jacket might, leaving your arms free to sprint or scramble. This also stops you from overheating.

That being said, they are designed to keep your core warm. Most hiking and mountaineering gilets are insulated with down – or a water-resistant synthetic alternative. While wool or fleece gilets, which are a bit thinner, are a nice alternative if you want something a bit cooler, and that will layer well.

We tested these gilets for hikes, bike rides and outdoor climbing, because the best thing about them is their incredible versatility. We tested them in early summer, which meant we looked for materials that were brilliantly breathable and could handle the odd shower.

When testing we looked for fit, the most difficult thing to get right in a gilet. A good vest needs a fairly fitted cut to work under a jacket – and look anything close to stylish – but needs to be roomy enough for you to be able to wear a shirt or sweater underneath. We also looked for warmth and packability, and a measure of weatherproofing.

The best women’s gilets for 2021 are:

Arc'teryx cerium LT vest women's Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Absolutely exceptional warm-to-weight and a flattering, longer cut that hugs around the waist but skims over the hips – with a hidden drawstring that means you can cinch it in further if it's really cold. Among the lightest gilets we tested, it's still packed with features: an inside chest pocket with an integrated stuff sack that's ideal for stashing cash for apres ski, two generous zippered hand pockets and a subtle but welcome collar. Excellent insulation and design: expert engineering kept the down lofted and well spread out even after we'd packed the gilet right down a few times. Barbour hopper gilet Best: For looking like royalty Rating: 9/10 We found Barbour's classic gilet was the most flattering we tested, giving an elegant twist to even our most raggedy base-layers. We also loved the level of warmth: because this isn't designed to be a technical gilet, the distribution and insulation from the down felt just right for changeable spring weather. The brilliant addition of a hood – a rarity among the vests we tested – makes it ideal for walking, with generous, stud fastened pockets the perfect size for a phone and mask. Arc'teryx covert vest Best: For layering Rating: 8/10 Our favourite on chilly mornings and lazy Sundays, this technical fleece seemed to fit in everywhere. Made from polyester but with a wool-fleece feel, its fitted cut means it works brilliantly under a jacket: everything, including the zips, lies flat, so nothing rubs against your shell. The level of warmth it provides is just right for cooler summer days – it'd be perfect for evening's one a camping trip or all day barbecue, for example – but its breathability and sleek silhouette make it just as essential for winter layering. Patagonia micro puff vest Best: For warmth Rating: 8/10 It came as no surprise to us that one of our favourite sustainable brands made the warmest gilet we tried. Part of that is the clever arrangement of the synthetic down-filled cells: a cool abstract grid around your core, wings around the shoulder, and a tall neck all mean that the insulation clings to where you need it most. Even better, the fill is synthetic, which means the gilet handles water well and is completely vegan. Plenty of weatherproofing, multiple pockets and amazingly low weight (142g) make this a seriously impressive technical layer. Alpkit filoment vest Best: For moving fast Rating: 8/10 It's rare to find a vest that's breathable and flexible enough to climb in – but this is that vest. As well as an excellent fit that moves with you, the slight cling around the cuffs meant the gilet stayed where it was supposed to without sabotaging our send. It's well-insulated – so best for problem-solving, when you might find yourself planning your next move for a while rather than nippy bouldering – but, again, thanks to the excellent fit around the arms, it doesn't overheat. Really light, and we loved the generous chest pocket. The compartments and zippers are all low profile, and fitted fine under a harness. Rab women's microlight down vest Best: For hiking Rating: 7.5/10 Our favourite vest to pair with a baselayer, this comfortable gilet manages to pair a flattering fit with enough room for a merino sweater, making it ideal for longer hiking trips where you will need to quickly adjust layers to match the weather. Rab – whose down sleeping bags we've used in conditions well below freezing – work magic with their zoned insulation. Here, the baffles are designed to keep your core and neck perfectly warm, but your arms free and flexible. Packs down to the size of a small camping pillow – we could easily stash ours in a backpack side pocket. Finisterre budock wool fleece gilet Best: For evening walks Rating: 7.5/10 Beautiful enough to wear out in the evenings but warm enough to handle cold conditions, this soft, wool fleece boasts as much Scandi-chic as it does function. Made from recycled wool, the fleecy fabric and elegant details – like the subtle logo and pop of colour on the zip – mean it doesn't look aggressively athletic. It also keeps you seriously warm, and feels really luxurious: the super soft pockets, lined with organic cotton, and brushed inside are lovely touches. Craghopper compress lite V vest Best: For warmth on a budget Rating: 6.5/10 Ideal for casual walkers and the odd cool-weather barbecue, this light and stylish gilet is ideal for a couple of degrees of extra warmth in generally good conditions. It fits nicely, with a flattering cut that can still accommodate a base layer, and has a brilliant spread of pockets – outer and inner. Packable enough to pop in a pocket before a long walk, it's also reversible – nice if you want to match it with a range of gear – and wind resistant. The synthetic fill can withstand a gentle rain-shower. Jack Wolfskin routeburn vest Best: For after your workout Rating: 7/10 The sportiest-looking gilet we tried, this feature-packed vest is absolutely ideal for after a workout or a strenuous hike when your core temperature is in danger of dropping. Warm and packable (we stashed ours in a lightweight 5l running backpack), its synthetic fill provides dependable, all-over warmth that can resist a bit of light drizzle (or sweat). Generous zipped pockets are ideal for a phone or keys, and the little splashes of colour keep you visible on your cool-down walk home.

