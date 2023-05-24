Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The perfect storm of fast fashion’s impact on our planet and the spiralling cost-of-living crisis has necessitated a shift in the way we shop. Enter: clothing rental platforms.

A more economical and less wasteful way to satisfy your sartorial thirst, these services let you hire out high-end clothes at a fraction of the cost. In short, actually owning your clothes is very last year.

Cult names in the renting industry such as Hurr, Hirestreet and By Rotation have built a loyal and lucrative following, while more and more high-street brands are offering up rented clothes through third parties to meet growing demand – from John Lewis & Partners, Selfridges and French Connection to M&S and Nobody’s Child. And now, none other than affordable favourite Asos has launched a vast rental collection on Hirestreet.

Sorting you for summer party dresses, wedding guest outfits, holidays and more, you’ll be spoiled for choice with the more than 250 pieces available to rent from four to 30 days – meaning you can enjoy up to a month’s worth of clothes for a fraction of the cost.

Spanning Asos Design, Asos Edition, Asos Luxe, as well as curve, petite and tall ranges, this is the online fashion site’s debut rental service.

From city break co-ords to black tie gowns, it’s safe to say Asos X Hirestreet has your wardrobe covered for occasions this season. We’ve rounded up the best pieces to borrow below – as well as three more high-street rental services making waves in the sustainable shopping scene.

Asos x Hirestreet

Asos Design shirred bunny tie prom midi dress in rose pink: From £20, Hirestreetuk.com

(Asos )

Classic yet contemporary, Asos’s shirred midi dress has you covered for weddings, parties and birthdays this summer. Prom-inspired, it features a square neck, playful tie shoulders and a flattering shirred, stretch bodice. The feminine A-line skirt is teamed with a sleek blush pink finish.

Rent now

Asos Edition textured blouson crop top and drape skirt co-ord: From £23, Hirestreetuk.com

(Asos)

An endlessly versatile set, the textured blouson crop top is teamed with a matching drape skirt complete with a front slit. Whether worn together for a wedding or formal summer occasion or dressed down seperetly with jeans or a white vest, you’ll get your money’s worth renting the co-ord.

Rent now

Asos Luxe curve bubble bardot mini dress in jacquard silver: From £20, Hirestreetuk.com

(Asos)

Hailing from Asos’s Luxe curve range, we love the exagerated silhouette of this mini frock. Boasting a sweetheart neck with bubble sleeve detailing, the dramatic shoulders are paired with a fitted body. Elevating the style, the jacquard silver finish lends it to occasion dressing.

Rent now

Asos Luxe sweetheart neck contrast bow back bodycon: From £20, Hirestreetuk.com

(Asos)

If you’re looking for that statement birthday dress, you can rent Asos’s LBD from just £20 despite it costing £65 brand new. The black mini dress features a flattering sweetheart neckline and wide square straps – but it’s the bright fuchsia bow at the back that sets the tone. Team with matching pink platforms to make a statement.

Rent now

M&S x Hirestreet

M&S dusty pink trench, embellished short sleeve top, high waisted straight leg jeans: From £29, Hirestreetuk.com

(M&S)

M&S’s capsule approach to renting clothes is a smart one that gives you multiple pieces to style in various ways throughout the month. This one is ideal for spring; there’s a pink duster coat for any sudden showers, high waisted straight leg jeans that can be styled up or down and an embellished short sleeve that’s sure to be one of the hardest working items in your transitional wardrobe.

Rent now

M&S faux-leather mini A-line skirt and cream knit vest: From £12, Hirestreetuk.com

(M&S)

Helping you nail transitional dressing, this M&S two-piece bundle consists of a sleek faux-leather high-waisted midi skirt in a camel finish and a coordinating knit cropped vest with a zip-up polo neck. Whether paired together or styled separately, you can hire them both from £12 for four, 10 or 30 days.

Rent now

M&S sequin blazer and mini skirt co-ord: From £19, Hirestreetuk.com

(M&S)

Perfect for parties, this smart take on eveving dressing is available to rent from just £19. The three-quarter-sleeve blazer and matching high-waisted mini skirt are both detailed with a fun silver sequin finish that will transform you into a disco ball come evening.

Rent now

M&S capsule: city knits: From £39, Hirestreetuk.com

(M&S)

Want key pieces to carry you through the remainder of spring? Enter: M&S’s seasonal capsule. Consisting of an on-trend striped collared jumper, a borg fleece gilet, pink funnel-neck jumper, sand-hued textured wide-leg trousers, a dogtooth print collared short coat with wool and leather straight-leg trousers, your wardrobe is sorted for in-between weather.

Rent now

M&S capsule:

John Lewis fashion rental

Olivia Rubin Gwen skirt: From £42.78, Johnlewisfashionrental.com

(John Lewis)

One of our favourite high-end brands, Olivia Rubin’s luxe designs don’t come cheap – but you can save a whopping 85 per cent by choosing to rent rather than buy. The label’s Gwen skirt is perfect for embracing dopamine dressing this season, and can be hired for less than £40. Finished in Rubin’s signature sequin stripe, the flared midi length is sure to be flattering, while the high-waisted fit is easily styled.

Rent now

Molby the Label Tilda dress, pink/red: From £30.62, Johnlewisfashionrental.com

(John Lewis)

Another brand you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feeds, Molby the Label’s pretty gingham dresses and flattering feminine silhouettes are a fail-safe wedding guest or formal occasion option. Its pink and red dress is one of the labels most popular designs and you can rent it from just over £30, thanks to John Lewis. Usually retailing at £140, the gingham piece features puff sleeves, a midi-length hem and flattering fitted bodice.

Rent now

Roop baby aurora in cheetah: From £14.51, Rentaljohnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Though costing £95, you can hire Roop’s signature scrunchie-handle bag for just over £10 at John Lewis. Finished in on-trend leopard print, the party-ready clutch is inspired by origami and features a bronze taffeta strap and bows – adding the final flourish to your evening wear looks.

Rent now

Lexi Calix dress, mint: From £27.10, Johnlewisfashionrental.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

A dress that has us wistful for summer holidays, this bodycon jersey fit dress boasts a gathered square neckline and simple spaghetti straps, complete with a flattering scoop back and mini length hem. Fully lined with a subtle metallic finish, it’s ideal for warm weather evening occasions. Despite retailing at more than £100, you can rent it from just under £20 thanks to John Lewis.

Rent now

French Connection rental

French Connection Diana Verona drape frill dress, classic cream: From £24, Hirestreetuk.com

(French Connection)

Available to rent from just £24, French Connection’s Diana Verona frill dress is summer embodied. We love the sweet frilled should straps while the shirred bodice will ensure a flattering fit. Falling down into a midi tiered hem skirt, it can be dressed up for weddings or dressed down for city breaks.

Rent now

French Connection fotini poplin puff sleeve mini dress: From £20, Hirestreetuk.com

(French Connection)

Why buy your holiday wardrobe when you can rent it? This French Connection frock is ideal for beach trips, city breaks or destination weddings. Featuring a mini hem, poplin puff sleeves create a unique silhouette while shoulder cut-outs add interest. The gathered body will cinch you in at the waist while the fun, purple hued floral print leans into dopamine dressing.

Rent now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Discover more clothing rental services in our tried and tested round-up