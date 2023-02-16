Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A firm favourite among the fashion set, Realisation Par is known for its vintage prints, feminine silhouettes and roster of influencers who wear the label’s covetable styles.

Achieving viral fame after that leopard-print midi skirt became 2018’s hottest buy, the California brand has cemented its cult status with a series of similar successes in the years since. Case in point: its Gia animal-print dress.

Dominating our Instagram feeds last summer, it became a staple of holiday attire and wedding-guest garb. Winning over the style set with its 1970s-inspired design, the dress boasts bell sleeves, a boat neckline and an elegant floor-length fit.

The only catch was its £250 price tag – though it is available to rent via Hurr (from £38.98, Hurrcollective.com) – but now, affordable favourite Asos has come through with a stellar alternative.

Costing £40, the budget version is characterised by the same brown-hued zebra-print finish, long-length and flared sleeves. Whether you’re planning an outfit for springtime weddings or looking forward to your next balmy holiday, here’s how to get the Realisation Par look for less at Asos.

Asos Design tie-front long-sleeve midi dress in zebra print: £40, Asos.com

(Asos)

Detailed with a similar brown animal print as Realisation Par’s cult buy, Asos’s alternative features a flattering V-neckline, tie front and keyhole detailing. Projecting an equally elegant look, the dress is cut into a body-skimming silhouette, with flared sleeves and a maxi length.

Endlessly versatile, wear it to spring weddings, style it up with heels for an evening out or pack it in your suitcase for your next holiday. With three sizes already out of stock, add it to your basket pronto.

Buy now

Realisation Par the Gia in animal: £250, Realisationpar.com

(Realisation Par)

If your budget stretches, you can’t beat the California label’s original. The wafty design is bias cut for a flattering body-hugging fit with the decadent maxi length complementing the long bell sleeves.

We love the boat neckline that can be layered with necklaces, while the Marrakesh-inspired zebra print finish oozes Seventies glamour. An all-year-round staple, we’d argue you’ll get your cost-per-wear with Realisation Par’s Gia dress.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and women’s accessories, try the links below:

Looking for more designer dupes? Mango has dropped an affordable alternative to Chanel’s cult triomphe bag