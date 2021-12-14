After last year’s tier-ible celebrations, we’re more excited than ever to get dressed up to the nines this festive period. Regardless of how you’re spending the big day this year, our one piece of advice is to get your glad rags on and soak up the Christmas spirit.

We’re firm believers in dopamine dressing: the clothes we wear have the power to transform our mood. So for what’s meant to be the most magical time of the year, why not add some sparkle and curate a look that will bring a little extra joy?

The trends of the season dictate that partywear should firmly be back on the agenda, with Erdem and Valentino putting a convincing case together for why we should be donning sparkles.

We also saw suiting take centre stage, thanks to the likes of Rejina Pyo and Victoria Beckham, with Tom Ford’s velvet power version providing the perfect sartorial inspiration.

Meanwhile, high street brands have gone big on sequins to make sure your Christmas is as sparkly as possible – we have our sights set on Zara’s sell-out shiny crop top.

With so much to choose from, we gave ourselves the task of trying on various Christmas outfits to bring you the crème de la crème.

How we tested

In order to give a fair report of the best Christmas Day outfits, we asked our fellow elves (ie, the IndyBest team) to help with the testing process. In order to make the cut, it needed to fit well, be comfortable, and, most importantly, spark some serious festive joy from within.

The best Christmas Day outfits for 2021 are:

Best overall – Kitri luna red cotton velvet midi dress: £165, Flannels.com

– Kitri luna red cotton velvet midi dress: £165, Flannels.com Best luxury buy – Rixo gio happy hour confetti mix dress: £345, Rixo.co.uk

– Rixo gio happy hour confetti mix dress: £345, Rixo.co.uk Best tulle dress – AllSaints perri tulle dress: £159, Allsaints.com

– AllSaints perri tulle dress: £159, Allsaints.com Best jumpsuit – Albaray forest green velvet jumpsuit: £129, Albaray.co.uk

– Albaray forest green velvet jumpsuit: £129, Albaray.co.uk Best budget sparkle – Asos Design curve mini skirt with split hem in metallic sparkle and high neck top with cut out: £36, Asos.com

– Asos Design curve mini skirt with split hem in metallic sparkle and high neck top with cut out: £36, Asos.com Best for something comfy – Hush Ina knitted midi dress: £110, Hush-uk.com

– Hush Ina knitted midi dress: £110, Hush-uk.com Best suit – Baukjen Nadia BCI cotton jacket and cotton trousers, sold separately: £280, Baukjen.com

– Baukjen Nadia BCI cotton jacket and cotton trousers, sold separately: £280, Baukjen.com Best mini dress – Reformation lyza velvet dress: £108, Thereformation.com

– Reformation lyza velvet dress: £108, Thereformation.com Best jumper dress – Warehouse chunky cable knit jumper: £55.20, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse chunky cable knit jumper: £55.20, Warehousefashion.com Best smart-casual option – River Island black oversized collar mini dress: £65, Riverisland.com

– River Island black oversized collar mini dress: £65, Riverisland.com Best two-in-one set – AllSaints arta two-in-one-dress: £219, Allsaints.com

– AllSaints arta two-in-one-dress: £219, Allsaints.com Best for Bahnsen on a budget – Samsøe Samsøe candece dress: £150, Samsoe.com

– Samsøe Samsøe candece dress: £150, Samsoe.com Best sequin two piece – Free People disco flare pants and tube top, sold separately: £256, Freepeople.com

– Free People disco flare pants and tube top, sold separately: £256, Freepeople.com Best long-sleeve mini dress – Albaray forest green velvet short dress: £99, Albaray.co.uk

– Albaray forest green velvet short dress: £99, Albaray.co.uk Best voluminous dress – Cos deep V-neck dress: £79, Cosstores.com

Kitri luna red cotton velvet midi dress Best: Overall Rating: 8.5/10 Few outfits will make you feel quite as festive as this gorgeous red velvet number from Kitri – the second you slip it on, you’re basically Mrs Claus incarnate. The rounded neckline is very flattering and gives room to show off your favourite jewellery, while details like the ruffles on the sleeves and waist-cinching belt elevate the fit from ordinary to head-turning. We found that the dropped waist and thickness of the fabric made this slightly more form-fitting than the imagery suggests, so if you’re between sizes, we’d recommend going up rather than down. Overall, though, the quality of the finishes mean this is a Christmas Day dress you’ll treasure not only this December, but for many years to come. Buy now £ 165 , Flannels.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rixo gio happy hour confetti mix dress Best: Luxury buy Rating: 9/10 Rixo is always our first port of call when it comes to dressing for a wedding but, as it turns out, the brand’s instantly recognisable vintage-inspired pieces work just as well for Christmas too. Our favourite is this midi dress, which is decorated with contrasting colourful polka dots and a confetti-like print, making it the perfect piece for a festive celebration. Made from silk, it feels seriously luxurious and is a real dream to wear – not only do its balloon sleeves, bias hip fit and sweetheart neckline make it flattering, but it’s comfortable too, which, in our opinion, is non-negotiable when it comes to Christmas day dressing. While it is an investment, this is a dress that suits all occasions and one you’ll be pleased to have in your wardrobe for many years to come. Buy now £ 345 , Rixo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AllSaints perri tulle dress Best: Tulle dress Rating: 8/10 AllSaints has a host of shiny dresses that are ideal for festive soirées. This metallic pink offering is floaty yet flattering with its elasticated waist, fine pleating and tiered hem. We love the tulle neckline and the silhouette with the frilled shoulders, while the sparkle is subtle enough to make it an all-year-round party piece. It’s part of the brand’s conscious range, so it gets extra love from us for being a little eco-friendly. We’d recommend adding a touch of grunge with a pair of chunky ankle boots or teaming it with knee-high boots for a touch of glam. Should the dusty pink not be for you, it’s also available in black. Buy now £ 159 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Albaray forest green velvet jumpsuit Best: Jumpsuit Rating: 8/10 We love love love this velvet jumpsuit from sustainably focused brand Albaray. What really stood out to us was the quality – this is an elegant, well-made piece that feels seriously plush. With a slight swish around the ankle, the wide-leg fit is all about drama, while the high, pleated neck just oozes elegance. It features two side pockets and cinches in at the waist, but it’s not restrictive by any means – quite possibly a godsend post-Christmas lunch. Sure, the rich, forest green velvet practically screams festive, but you could very easily throw this on before an autumnal dinner or a dressy birthday bash, so it’s a versatile piece you are likely to reach for year after year. For the big day though, pair with strappy kitten heels and a deep red lip, and of course a glitzy pair of earrings. Buy now £ 129 , Albaray.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design curve mini skirt with split hem in metallic sparkle and high neck top with cut out, sold seperately Best: Budget sparkle Rating: 7/10 Avid sparkle fans will love this cute set from Asos Design’s curve range. The top’s keyhole design features across the front and back and cleverly breaks up the all-over metallic glitter. The high neck is offset with the slit in the skirt, which was floaty enough to justify wearing on a big feasting day. This two-piece very much feels like something that Clueless’s Dionne Davenport would rock come Christmas time, and we’re totally here for it. Available in sizes 16 to 30, it’s not the best quality in terms of material, but unlike other metallic offerings, it’s not scratchy. Buy top now £18, Asos.com Buy skirt now £18, Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hush Ina knitted midi dress Best: For something comfy Rating: 7.5/10 Christmas Day outfit decisions are truly tribal: one side of the camp refuses to peel off their festive pyjamas, the other has a glitzy number ready and waiting. If you’re in the former camp but need to actually get dressed when relatives come over, this cosy knitted dress is just the ticket. Collared midis are all the rage this season and we’re loving this burnt orange shade. It’s slouchy enough to stay seriously comfortable but will make you feel more put together than a fluffy onesie will. We found the dress to be true to size, but it’s designed to be roomy, so if you want something a bit more close-fitting on Christmas Day (said no one, ever), we’d suggest sizing down. Pair with chunky boots just like the model or your fluffy slippers for a truly off-duty look. Buy now £ 110 , Hush-uk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Baukjen Nadia BCI cotton jacket and cotton trousers, sold separately Best: Suit Rating: 9/10 We’ve been obsessed with this salmon-coloured suit for months and let us tell you, it looks even better in real life, and fits like a dream too. The matching jacket and trousers are sold separately, but it is well worth buying both: they’re so versatile and can be dressed up with heels for an event (like Christmas), or down with smart white trainers and a roll neck for a more casual day look. And if using them as separates, the options are endless. Baukjen is a B Corp company, which means it’s reached incredibly high standards of sustainability in areas such as materials, processes, recycling and traceability. Each new item on the brand’s website has its sustainability impact credentials detailed into seven categories, including its use of water and chemicals. And if new clothing is not always for you, the brand also sells pre-loved clothes and rents them too. Case in point: the jacket and trousers are made using cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative – which helps ensure transparency and sustainability in all aspects of the cotton-making process – and we love the soft cord feel and relaxed fit. The trousers even have an elasticated waist at the back so they’re comfy all day long, even after a big meal. The jacket’s single-breasted design makes it easy to wear too, either fastened with the two buttons or left open. We’re teaming it with a little black velvet cami for the big day, but also like the idea of a classic white T-shirt underneath too. We know you’ll be inundated with compliments with this one. Buy jacket now £199, Baukjen.com Buy trousers now £81, Baukjen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reformation lyza dress Best: Mini dress From the moment we saw this velvet wonder, we knew it would be a match made in heaven. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, which is a definite bonus, and we love the side slit, which exposes the perfect amount of thigh. Of course, we would recommend wearing this mini with tights (£2.99, Calzedonia.com), a slingback kitten heel (£29.99, Zara.com) and these statement earrings (£12.50, Asos.com). The best thing of all is that it can most definitely be worn all year round. Although we are a little disappointed at the lack of sizes on offer – something we hope the brand will work on. Buy now £ 108 , Thereformation.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Warehouse chunky cable knit jumper dress Best: Jumper dress Rating: 9/10 Depending on how you choose to spend your Christmas Day, you may be after something less festive and more comfortable. And there’s now a way to elevate your classic cosy look, and it comes in the form of a jumper dress. You’ve likely seen them everywhere recently, and this one is a great choice if you’re planning on braving the cold December air. It’s super soft and features a funnel neck that keeps the warmth in perfectly. And best of all, it’s not just a dress for Christmas – we’ll certainly be wearing ours all year round. For the big day itself, wear it with glittery tights (£15.99, Calzedonia.com) and a seriously festive make-up look. Buy now £ 41.40 , Warehousefashion.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island black oversized collar mini dress Best: Smart-casual option Rating: 8/10 If you’re looking for a happy medium between dressy and casual for Christmas Day, this is it. River Island has seriously upped its sartorial game this year and we’re obsessed with this leather-look mini dress, featuring a gloriously oversized collar that any member of the Bridgerton brigade would be proud of. The dramatic lace trim extends to the shoulders and gives the illusion of a smaller waist, while the pleated skirt also bodes well for a flattering fit. We love the long puff sleeves, finished off with a tie cuff that balances the silhouette perfectly. It’s form fitting without being too tight that you won’t be able to tuck into that Christmas pud, and it made us feel suitably dressed up for the occasion. Pair with some chunky black boots to add a bit of grunge or white trainers for a more casual fit. Buy now £ 65 , Riverisland.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AllSaints arta two-in-one dress Best: Two-in-one set Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for something that works for Christmas Day, as well as the duration of the party season, let us introduce you to this ingenious two-in-one dress. AllSaints redesigns it every season in various styles, and we’re obsessed. It includes a silk dress and an accompanying turtleneck knit, so it essentially makes layering a breeze and there are endless ways to style it. The yak-wool blend turtleneck feels cosy and festive with its glittery finish, making it ideal for Christmas Day. And for parties, the satin slip underneath boasts an asymmetric cut, side split, V-neck design and floaty hemline. Buy now £ 219 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samsøe Samsøe candece dress Best: For Bahnsen on a budget Rating: 9/10 Two brilliant things come together in this dress: the high street adoption of all the oversized Molly Goddard and Cecilie Bahnsen-esque gowns that we’ve seen proliferate during the past few years, and sizing that’s a dream for almost anyone. If you, like us, find it super difficult to find anything that fits you – especially during Christmas and the party season, when everyone is obsessed with slinkiness – then this is a fantastic bet. It has two adjustment points, at the waist and the back of the neck, meaning that it can be easily configured to fit your body shape. In our broad-shouldered case, this was a dream. And then, of course, it looks great, with the extravagant, oversized sleeves and puffed-out skirt making you feel like an upmarket goth princess – the material’s subtle shine not only means it looks festive but also expensive. On our 5ft 4in frame it proved a little longer than we expected, so you should be prepared to make a statement during Christmas dinner (but let’s face it, you’re not buying this dress if you’re not happy with making a statement). We felt utterly brilliant in it. There’s also a more-expensive navy version with an embossed circle pattern (£230, Samsoe.com), should the black not be your thing. Buy now £ 150 , Samsoe.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Free People disco flare pants and tube top, sold separately Best: Sequined two piece Rating: 6/10 With Free People’s vast holiday magic collection, there are plenty of opportunities to find something sparkly, shimmery or velvety in the brand’s signature free-spirited style this year, including these eye-catching cosmic loafer mules (£128, Freepeople.com) that tick all three boxes. For the person who’s looking for possibly the glitziest option in the collection though, our tester tried these sequinned disco flare pants and the matching roller rink tube top – both a bold and festive ode to the Seventies that will take the festive family photo to another level. We found that the tube top had a relaxed fit and could easily be stretched to a length that feels comfortable for you. The trousers run a little small, however, so if you’re between sizes, we’d recommend going one up to make sure you’ll be comfy all day long. Buy top now £88, Freepeople.com Buy trousers now £168, Freepeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Albaray forest green velvet short dress Best: Long-sleeve mini dress Rating: 8/10 We know – green for Christmas – not exactly groundbreaking. But we couldn’t resist this little number from Albaray, yet another of the brand’s velvety offerings. It’s full of character and festive charm, owing to its chiffon puff sleeves and ruched detailing, and the pinafore-esque style is great if you’re not looking for full-on glamour. It fastens at the nape of the neck with a cute velvet button, and the dress falls loosely into that oh-so-comfy A-line silhouette. It’s worth noting that the high neck might take a little getting used to, as we found ourselves wishing it was a little looser. But, on the whole, the dress is a dream. Swan into Christmas morning, bucks fizz in hand, with funky patterned tights and heeled boots, or a pair of Dr Martens to channel a bit of festive grunge. Buy now £ 99 , Albaray.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos deep V-neck dress Best: Voluminous dress Rating: 8/10 While blue isn’t the go-to colour for Christmas, this dress from Cos is a gorgeous indigo jewel tone, making it every bit as glamourous. Our tester loved how the voluminous skirt gave a nutcracker vibe (a big yes) and allowed for extra room when it came to feasting (a bigger yes). While the deep V is very low, you could easily layer a turtle neck underneath for more coverage. Buy now £ 79 , Cosstores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

