Holly Willoughby’s on-point style means she’s earned a legion of fans who love to replicate the outfits she’s wearing on This Morning.

If you too follow her ever-rotating looks, you’ll likely know that her ensembles are often as much as a talking point as the show features themselves. She often opts for high street picks, as well as prioritising eco-conscious brands, such as Albaray.

But today, she’s veering slightly off course, with a pick from designer brand Kate Spade New York – an American luxury fashion house, which specialises in floral prints and bright colours.

Dressing for the weather that we should be experiencing in the UK (rather than the clouds we’ve actually got), Holly has opted for a summer-ready white shirt dress with a block, floral pattern and voluminous sleeves. This style of dress is one she gravitates towards frequently; just yesterday she wore a midi-length number.

The relaxed, breezy silhouette of today’s look means perfect if you’re looking for a warm-weather appropriate dress. But, owing to the not-insignificant price tag, we’ve also found some similar styles worth snapping up, all of which are from some of our favourite high street brands.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is yet another shirt dress, but this time from Kate Spade New York – a label she has previously worn.

Kate Spade block floral textured shirtdress: £250, Katespade.co.uk

(Kate Spade)

This mini shirt dress boasts an on-trend flounce hem with gathered pleats and elbow-length puff-sleeves – it's no wonder Holly chose it for today's look.

Buy now

(H&M)

With the same tiered design, this H&M dress is a similar relaxed fit and has balloon sleeve detailing. If white isn't your colour, it's also available in pink and green.

Buy now

Stradivarius mini shirt dress in black and white floral: £17.99, Asos.com

(Asos)

If it's the floral pattern of Holly's dress that you love, try this number from Asos. With a similar floaty silhouette, it's an easy throw-on-and-go dress that will see you through the warmer climes.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

