Holly Willoughby’s on-point style means she’s earned a legion of fans and followers of her #hwstyle – the hashtag she uses to share the outfits she’s wearing on This Morning.

If you too love her looks, you’ll likely know that her ensembles are often as much as a talking point as the show features themselves – from the time she rented a Vampire’s Wife dress from clothing rental platform, Hurr to wearing a hand-me-down dress from her mother on her 40th birthday.

And her love for sustainable fashion is clear for today’s pick too – Holly and her stylist have opted for a green floral shirt dress from affordable sustainable brand Albaray, a label she’s worn previously in the form of a ruffle neck midi dress in a sunny yellow colour.

It’s a newly launched brand from the brainchild of ex-Warehouse executives, and it’s fair to say it’s taken the fashion world by storm. The ethos of the collection is all about prioritising environmentally-friendly practices, particularly when it comes to its fabrics.

When we reviewed the new capsule collection from Albaray, our writer said its pieces are “worth investing in for pandemic socialising and beyond”, so if Holly’s shirt dress has caught your eye, read on for how you can get your hands on it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a shirt dress from one eco-conscious brand, Albaray. The label is clearly a firm favourite as she’s worn another of its dresses very recently.

Albaray green sketch floral midi shirt dress: £79, Next.co.uk

The floral shirt dress is an ideal throw-on-and-go piece that can be dressed up or down for whatever the occasion. Holly’s accessorised with a black belt to give the dress a more fitted look and a pair of flared heel sandals (£275, Russellandbromley.co.uk).

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

